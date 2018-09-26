Log in
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED (CNQ)
Canadian Natural Resources : Announces Completion of Extension Period to Acquire All Issued and Outstanding Shares of Laricina Energy Ltd.

09/26/2018 | 11:11am CEST

Canadian Natural's Internet Disclaimer

Canadian Natural Resources maintains this internet site as an informal information service only. In order to access this site, you must 'accept' the terms and conditions which are set out in our Legal Notice by clicking on the 'Accept' button below. You may review the terms and conditions of the Legal Notice by clicking on 'Legal Notice '. If you do not wish to accept the terms and conditions of the Legal Notice, you should click on the 'Decline' button below and leave the site.

Use of Cookies

When you click 'Accept' below, a small amount of data (a cookie) will be written to your browser, which will enable you to review information contained on this website. The cookie is valid for one day, after which you will be again prompted to accept the website legal notice. The use of cookies is common on commercial web sites and web browsers normally accept cookies. If you have turned this function off in your browsers preferences, you will need to turn it on to gain access to this portion of our website. Canadian Natural respects your privacy and no personal information will be collectively stored as part of this process.

Disclaimer

CNRL - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 09:10:09 UTC
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 23 164 M
EBIT 2018 5 169 M
Net income 2018 3 767 M
Debt 2018 17 966 M
Yield 2018 2,96%
P/E ratio 2018 14,36
P/E ratio 2019 12,63
EV / Sales 2018 3,02x
EV / Sales 2019 2,77x
Capitalization 51 981 M
Chart CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 57,4  CAD
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tim Shawn McKay President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
N. Murray Edwards Executive Chairman
Corey B. Bieber Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen C. Suche Vice President-Information & Corporate Services
Joy P. Romero Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-5.23%40 109
CONOCOPHILLIPS42.30%89 551
CNOOC LTD26.74%81 225
EOG RESOURCES16.43%71 815
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.06%61 751
ANADARKO PETROLEUM24.57%33 802
