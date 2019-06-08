Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Canadian Natural Resources Ltd    CNQ   CA1363851017

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD

(CNQ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Provides an Update on Pelican Lake and Woodenhouse Operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/08/2019 | 05:13pm EDT

CALGARY, Alberta, June 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Natural Resources Limited (“Canadian Natural” or the “Company”) provides an update on its Pelican Lake and Woodenhouse operations. The Company has now been able to gain access to its wells and facilities in these areas, following the previously announced evacuation due to local wildfires. The Company continues to monitor the wildfire situation with local officials and is restarting operations today, ramping production back up in a safe and controlled manner in these areas to approximately 65,000 bbl/d over the next week or so, barring any changes in the current wildfire conditions. There has been no material impact due to the wildfires on Canadian Natural’s total targeted June liquids production, as overall production volumes from these areas have, to a large extent, been mitigated by increased production from other producing areas that the Company had previously curtailed production levels to meet the Government of Alberta’s mandatory June curtailment.

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
2100, 855 - 2nd Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta, T2P4J8
Phone: 403-514-7777  Email: ir@cnrl.com
www.cnrl.com
 

 
 
STEVE W. LAUT
Executive Vice-Chairman

TIM S. MCKAY
President

MARK A. STAINTHORPE
Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice-President, Finance

Trading Symbol - CNQ
Toronto Stock Exchange
New York Stock Exchange

 

 

Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws.  Such statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Refer to our website for complete forward-looking statements www.cnrl.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES
05:13pCanadian Natural Resources Limited Provides an Update on Pelican Lake and Woo..
GL
05/31Canadian Natural Resources Limited Provides an Update on the Impact of Albert..
GL
05/31DEVON ENERGY : to sell Canadian heavy oil assets to Canadian Natural for 2.2bn
AQ
05/31CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES : Oilsands giant Canadian Natural inks $3.8B deal for..
AQ
05/30AVALON ADVANCED MATERIALS : Most actively traded companies on the TSX
AQ
05/29DEVON ENERGY : announces deal with Canadian Natural Resources
AQ
05/29CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES : buying Devon Energy's Canadian assets for $3.8 bill..
AQ
05/29Devon Energy to Unload Canada Business in $2.8 Billion Deal
DJ
05/29Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces the Acquisition of Substantially..
GL
05/28CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES : Teekay Announces Banff FPSO Contract Extension
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 22 851 M
EBIT 2019 6 155 M
Net income 2019 3 923 M
Debt 2019 19 452 M
Yield 2019 3,96%
P/E ratio 2019 11,02
P/E ratio 2020 11,12
EV / Sales 2019 2,71x
EV / Sales 2020 2,44x
Capitalization 42 450 M
Chart CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 48,1  CAD
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tim Shawn McKay President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
N. Murray Edwards Executive Chairman
Corey B. Bieber Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen C. Suche Vice President-Information & Corporate Services
Joy P. Romero Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD7.77%31 864
CNOOC LTD0.00%72 416
CONOCOPHILLIPS-5.44%67 155
EOG RESOURCES INC.-2.99%48 138
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-22.06%36 885
ANADARKO PETROLEUM59.28%35 163
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About