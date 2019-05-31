Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Canadian Natural Resources Ltd    CNQ   CA1363851017

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD

(CNQ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Provides an Update on the Impact of Alberta Forest Fires

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 07:52pm EDT

CALGARY, Alberta, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the protection and safety of our people and assets as the utmost priority, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (“Canadian Natural”) is closely monitoring the wildfires in the Wabasca and Slave Lake, Alberta areas. In response to the wildfires, Canadian Natural completed on May 30, 2019 the evacuation of all 240 personnel in our Pelican Lake and Woodenhouse operations. Accordingly, Canadian Natural has completed the safe, temporary shut-in of approximately 65,000 bbl/d of crude oil production.

Canadian Natural personnel are working together with Alberta Agriculture and Forestry as well as local officials during their response to the wildfire. Canadian Natural is continuously monitoring the situation with officials, and we will provide a public update when operations can be re-started, once safe and permitted to do so.

We wish to thank our staff, firefighters and emergency responders for their tireless work in response to the wildfires. Our thoughts are with our employees, their families, and our neighbours in local communities during this challenging time.

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
2100, 855 - 2nd Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta, T2P4J8
Phone: 403-514-7777  Email: ir@cnrl.com
www.cnrl.com
 
STEVE W. LAUT
Executive Vice-Chairman

TIM S. MCKAY
President

MARK A. STAINTHORPE
Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice-President, Finance

Trading Symbol - CNQ
Toronto Stock Exchange
New York Stock Exchange 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES
07:52pCanadian Natural Resources Limited Provides an Update on the Impact of Albert..
GL
09:04aDEVON ENERGY : to sell Canadian heavy oil assets to Canadian Natural for 2.2bn
AQ
08:39aCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES : Oilsands giant Canadian Natural inks $3.8B deal for..
AQ
05/30AVALON ADVANCED MATERIALS : Most actively traded companies on the TSX
AQ
05/29DEVON ENERGY : announces deal with Canadian Natural Resources
AQ
05/29CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES : buying Devon Energy's Canadian assets for $3.8 bill..
AQ
05/29Devon Energy to Unload Canada Business in $2.8 Billion Deal
DJ
05/29Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces the Acquisition of Substantially..
GL
05/28CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES : Teekay Announces Banff FPSO Contract Extension
AQ
05/24TEEKAY CORPORATION : Announces Banff FPSO Contract Extension
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 22 345 M
EBIT 2019 5 807 M
Net income 2019 3 712 M
Debt 2019 18 901 M
Yield 2019 3,85%
P/E ratio 2019 11,43
P/E ratio 2020 11,57
EV / Sales 2019 2,80x
EV / Sales 2020 2,53x
Capitalization 43 761 M
Chart CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 48,2  CAD
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tim Shawn McKay President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
N. Murray Edwards Executive Chairman
Corey B. Bieber Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen C. Suche Vice President-Information & Corporate Services
Joy P. Romero Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD11.75%32 300
CNOOC LTD4.93%74 357
CONOCOPHILLIPS-5.45%66 624
EOG RESOURCES INC.-3.73%48 724
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-15.28%38 822
ANADARKO PETROLEUM62.73%35 610
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About