Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting
05/11/2020 | 07:01pm EDT
CALGARY, Alberta, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Natural held its Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders on May 7, 2020. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below.
1. The election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Catherine M. Best
788,532,428 87.73
%
110,261,360 12.27
%
M. Elizabeth Cannon
893,379,817 99.40
%
5,413,971 0.60
%
N. Murray Edwards
873,463,424 97.18
%
25,330,364 2.82
%
Christopher L. Fong
890,020,896 99.02
%
8,772,892 0.98
%
Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin
864,334,980 96.17
%
34,458,808 3.83
%
Wilfred A. Gobert
874,765,526 97.33
%
24,028,262 2.67
%
Steve W. Laut
869,842,440 96.78
%
28,951,348 3.22
%
Tim S. McKay
889,314,228 98.95
%
9,479,560 1.05
%
Honourable Frank J. McKenna
851,786,161 94.77
%
47,007,627 5.23
%
David A. Tuer
865,774,577 96.33
%
33,019,211 3.67
%
Annette M. Verschuren
883,290,837 98.28
%
15,502,951 1.72
%
Votes For
Votes Withheld
2. The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration.
893,573,190 98.10
%
17,334,579 1.90
%
Votes For
Votes Against
3. On an advisory basis, approval of the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation.
852,170,927 94.81
%
46,658,121 5.19
%
Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.
MARK A. STAINTHORPE Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice-President, Finance
JASON M. POPKO Manager, Investor Relations
Trading Symbol - CNQ Toronto Stock Exchange New York Stock Exchange
Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Such statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Refer to our website for complete forward-looking statements www.cnrl.com