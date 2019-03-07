Canadian Natural Resources Swung to 4Q Loss

By Pietro Lombardi

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ.T) said Thursday that it swung to a loss in the fourth quarter of 2018 and raised its quarterly dividend.

The oil-and-gas production company posted a quarterly loss of C$776 million ($579.3 million), or 64 Canadian cents a share, compared with a profit of C$396 million, or 32 Canadian cents a share, for the same period a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company reported an adjusted loss of 21 Canadian cents a share for the quarter compared with a profit of 46 Canadian cents a share a year earlier and analysts' forecasts of a loss of 19 Canadian cents a share.

The board of directors approved a 12% increase in quarterly dividend to C$0.375 a share

The company targets capital expenditure of roughly C$3.7 billion in 2019, it said.

