CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD    CNQ

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD

(CNQ)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/06 04:00:00 pm
35.83 CAD   -1.70%
News 
News

Canadian Natural Resources Swung to 4Q Loss

03/07/2019 | 05:27am EST

By Pietro Lombardi

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ.T) said Thursday that it swung to a loss in the fourth quarter of 2018 and raised its quarterly dividend.

The oil-and-gas production company posted a quarterly loss of C$776 million ($579.3 million), or 64 Canadian cents a share, compared with a profit of C$396 million, or 32 Canadian cents a share, for the same period a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company reported an adjusted loss of 21 Canadian cents a share for the quarter compared with a profit of 46 Canadian cents a share a year earlier and analysts' forecasts of a loss of 19 Canadian cents a share.

The board of directors approved a 12% increase in quarterly dividend to C$0.375 a share

The company targets capital expenditure of roughly C$3.7 billion in 2019, it said.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 22 705 M
EBIT 2018 5 136 M
Net income 2018 3 973 M
Debt 2018 19 224 M
Yield 2018 3,51%
P/E ratio 2018 12,77
P/E ratio 2019 20,88
EV / Sales 2018 2,74x
EV / Sales 2019 2,81x
Capitalization 43 066 M
Chart CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 46,1  CAD
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tim Shawn McKay President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
N. Murray Edwards Executive Chairman
Corey B. Bieber Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen C. Suche Vice President-Information & Corporate Services
Joy P. Romero Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD10.66%32 024
CONOCOPHILLIPS9.53%77 468
CNOOC LTD9.87%75 942
EOG RESOURCES INC.5.42%53 330
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION10.02%49 612
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD3.27%27 811
