CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD

(CNQ)

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD

(CNQ)
My previous session
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/06 04:00:00 pm
35.83 CAD   -1.70%
05:27aCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES : posts quarterly net loss on lower crude prices
RE
05:27aCanadian Natural Resources Swung to 4Q Loss
DJ
05:06aCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED : Announces Quarterly Dividend
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Canadian Natural Resources : posts quarterly net loss on lower crude prices

0
03/07/2019 | 05:27am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian Natural Resources pump jack pumps oil out of the ground near Dorothy

(Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd reported a quarterly loss compared to a year-ago profit, as lower prices for its crude countered better-than-expected production volumes.

The company's daily output rose 6 percent to 1.08 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in the fourth quarter, but average realized prices of crude oil and natural gas liquids more than halved to C$25.95 per barrel.

Analysts on average were expecting production of 1.07 million boe/d, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Like its peers, Canadian Natural Resources has seen its profits shrink due to transportation bottlenecks that have driven Canadian crude prices lower.

That prompted Alberta government to impose temporary production cuts effective Jan. 1 to help clear the bottleneck.

The company said on Thursday that the Western Canadian Select differential index had narrowed to $12.38 a barrel in the first quarter from $39.36 per barrel in the reported quarter.

Net loss was C$776 million, or 64 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to a profit of C$396 million, or 32 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru and Nia Williams in Calgary; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 22 705 M
EBIT 2018 5 136 M
Net income 2018 3 973 M
Debt 2018 19 224 M
Yield 2018 3,51%
P/E ratio 2018 12,77
P/E ratio 2019 20,88
EV / Sales 2018 2,74x
EV / Sales 2019 2,81x
Capitalization 43 066 M
Chart CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 46,1  CAD
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tim Shawn McKay President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
N. Murray Edwards Executive Chairman
Corey B. Bieber Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen C. Suche Vice President-Information & Corporate Services
Joy P. Romero Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD10.66%32 024
CONOCOPHILLIPS9.53%77 468
CNOOC LTD9.87%75 942
EOG RESOURCES INC.5.42%53 330
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION10.02%49 612
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD3.27%27 811
