Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited

Admission to Trading Following Exercise of Warrants

Calgary, Canada, London, United Kingdom, August 14, 2020 - Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited ("COPL" or the "Company") (XOP: CSE) & (COPL: LSE), an international oil and gas exploration and development company focused on sub-SaharaAfrica, is pleased to announce that application has been made to the FCA for 53,731,380 common shares of nil par value (the "New Shares") to be admitted to the standard listing segment of the Official List maintained by the FCA, and to the London Stock Exchange plc (the "London Stock Exchange") for such New Shares to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities ("New Shares Admission").

Admission of the Common Shares to the standard listing segment of the Official List maintained by the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc is expected to become effective at 8:00am (London time), Monday August 17, 2020. Following admission of these shares, the Company will have a total of 4,871,896,290 common shares of nil par value issued and outstanding.

About the Company:

The Company is actively pursuing opportunities in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa in partnership with Shoreline Energy International Limited ("Shoreline") as part of its strategy to generate stable cash flow from secure offshore and onshore assets. The Company and Shoreline, through their jointly held affiliated company Shoreline Canadian Overseas Petroleum Development Corporation ("ShoreCan"), currently hold 80% of the share capital and have taken over the management of Essar Exploration and Production Limited (Nigeria) ("Nigerian Affiliate" or the "Affiliate"). On August 4, 2020 the Company announced that the shareholders of the Nigerian Affiliate had executed definitive agreements to resolve their disputes. Completion is ongoing, and when completed ShoreCan's shareholding in the Affiliate will change in accordance to the terms outlined in the Press Release. The Affiliate holds an attractive oil appraisal and development project in shallow to mid-water offshore Nigeria on its 100% holding in OPL 226. In other ventures, ShoreCan has been indicatively awarded an exploration license onshore Mozambique in the 5th Licensing Round adjacent to the producing Pande-Temane Gas and light oil field complex.

