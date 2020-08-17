Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited

Extension of Filing Date for Q2 Interim Financial Statements and MD&A

Calgary, Canada; London, United Kingdom: August 17, 2020 - Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (the "Company" or "COPL") (XOP:CSE) & (COPL:LSE), an international oil and gas exploration and development company focused on sub-SaharanAfrica, announces today that, due to restricted working conditions surrounding COVID-19,it has extended the date for the filing of its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements (the "Interim FS") and related management discussion and analysis (the "MD&A" and collectively with the Interim FS, the "Interim Filings") for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2020, and now intends to complete the Interim Filings on or before August 31, 2020.

Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the Company was required to complete the Interim Filings by August 14, 2020. Relying on ASC Blanket Order 51-519 (and similar exemptions provided for by the Canadian Securities Administrators in other provinces and territories of Canada) affording the Company an additional 45 days from the August 14, 2020 deadline, the Company is required to complete the Interim Filings on or before September 28, 2020.

Except as publicly disclosed on COPL's SEDAR profile in Canada and Regulatory News Service in the United Kingdom, there have been no material business developments since the filing of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three month periods ended March 31, 2020 on June 30, 2020.

The Company acknowledges that management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out policy, that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-FileCease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

About the Company:

The Company is actively pursuing opportunities in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa in partnership with Shoreline Energy International Limited ("Shoreline") as part of its strategy to generate stable cash flow from secure offshore and onshore assets. The Company and Shoreline, through their jointly held affiliated company Shoreline Canadian Overseas Petroleum Development Corporation ("ShoreCan"), currently hold 80% of the share capital and have taken over the management of Essar Exploration and Production Limited (Nigeria) ("Nigerian Affiliate" or the "Affiliate"). On August 4, 2020 the Company announced that the shareholders of the Nigerian Affiliate had executed definitive agreements to resolve their disputes. Completion is ongoing, and when completed ShoreCan's shareholding in the Affiliate will change in accordance to the terms outlined in the Press Release. The Affiliate holds an attractive oil appraisal and development project in shallow to mid-water offshore Nigeria on its 100% holding in OPL 226. In other ventures, ShoreCan has been indicatively awarded an exploration license onshore Mozambique in the 5th Licensing Round adjacent to the producing Pande-Temane Gas and light oil field complex.