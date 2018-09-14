Log in
Canadian Pacific Railway : CP to report third-quarter earnings results on October 18, 2018

09/14/2018

CALGARY, Sept. 14, 2018 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) will release its third-quarter financial and operating results at 4:01 p.m. eastern time (2:01 p.m. mountain time) on October 18, 2018.

CP will discuss its results with the financial community in a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. eastern time (2:30 p.m. mountain time) on October 18, 2018.

Conference Call Access
Toronto participants dial in number: 1-647-427-7450
Operator assisted toll free dial in number: 1-888-231-8191
Callers should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call.

Webcast
We encourage you to access the webcast and presentation material in the Investors section of CP's website at https://investor.cpr.ca

A replay of the third-quarter conference call will be available by phone through to November 15, 2018 at 416-849-0833 or toll free 1-855-859-2056, password 2089199.

About Canadian Pacific
Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

SOURCE Canadian Pacific

Disclaimer

CPR - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 13:07:05 UTC
