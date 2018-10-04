Canadian Pacific Railway : sees third-quarter profit above estimates

Log in
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED (CP)
10/04/2018 | 02:42pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian Pacific Railway locomotive sits at the Obico Intermodal Terminal in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd estimated third-quarter profit above Wall Street expectations and raised its full-year earnings forecast on Thursday, as Canada's No.2 railroad operator benefits from a surge in shipments.

Rail capacity has been tight in the country against the backdrop of oil companies looking to transport crude through railways as production surges and pipelines run in full capacity.

Canadian Pacific said it expects to report an adjusted profit of C$4.10 per share for the third quarter, while analysts on average were expecting C$3.64, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also said it expects full-year adjusted profit to grow in excess of 20 percent, up from an earlier forecast for a low-double digit growth.

Canadian Pacific released the preliminary results ahead of its investor day.

Canada's crude by rail exports hit record levels above 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) in June. They are expected to rise to more than 300,000 bpd by year end and continue climbing sharply through 2019.

Canadian Pacific is also expected to benefit from a deal with Cenovus Energy Inc under which the oil producer would transport crude on the railroad operator's network beginning in the second quarter of 2019.

(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 7 104 M
EBIT 2018 2 637 M
Net income 2018 1 866 M
Debt 2018 8 010 M
Yield 2018 0,90%
P/E ratio 2018 20,89
P/E ratio 2019 17,99
EV / Sales 2018 6,59x
EV / Sales 2019 6,19x
Capitalization 38 794 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 278  CAD
Spread / Average Target 2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith Edward Creel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Fitzpatrick Reardon Chairman
Robert Johnson Executive Vice President-Operations
Nadeem S. Velani Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Michael John Redeker Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED18.46%30 112
UNION PACIFIC21.60%120 582
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY11.13%65 642
CSX CORPORATION36.32%64 402
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION25.78%51 035
DSV18.30%16 722
