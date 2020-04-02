Canadian Solar : Raises US$30 Million from the China-Portuguese Speaking Countries Cooperation and Development Fund

GUELPH, Ontario, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company", or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ), one of the world's largest solar power companies, announced today that it has closed US$30 million in funding from the China-Portuguese Speaking Countries Cooperation and Development Fund ("CPDFund").

Canadian Solar intends to deploy the funding for the development and construction of solar projects in Brazil, where Canadian Solar has established a leadership position. The Company has 1.7 GWp of solar PV projects developed and awarded with PPAs in the federal and regional energy auctions, of which 480 MWp are under operation.

The CPDFund was established by China Development Bank and the Macau Industrial and Commercial Development Fund, committed to promote investment and cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries including Brazil.

Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Solar commented, "We are pleased to collaborate with the CPDFund again to support the development and construction of more solar projects in Brazil. The last financing transaction in 2017 helped us bring our first Brazilian project, the 191 MWp Pirapora I power plant, to commercial operation. Since then, Canadian Solar has become a leader in the Brazilian solar energy market and is continuing to grow its project pipeline in the country. We look forward to more opportunities to cooperate with companies and financial institutions, in China and globally, to accelerate the growth of solar energy."

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar power companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and provider of solar energy solutions and has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale solar power projects in various stages of development. Over the past 19 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 40 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers in over 150 countries. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar industry, having been publicly listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

About CPDFund

As one of the six initiatives proposed at the 3rd Ministerial Conference of the China and Portuguese-speaking Countries Forum, the CPDFund was formally established in June 2013, jointly funded by China Development Bank (CDB) and the Macau Industrial and Commercial Development Fund affiliated to the Macau government according to the contribution ratio of 60% to 40%. The CPDFund aims to galvanize cooperation in investment and production capacity between China and Portuguese-speaking countries through equity and quasi-equity investments. Since its establishment in 2013, the CPDFund has reached US$ 1 billion in size and has become an important platform to foster investment cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

