01/10/2019 | 05:01am EST

GUELPH, Ontario, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ), one of the world's largest solar power companies, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday January 15, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.  A group presentation is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. EST on January 15, 2019 and will be available through a live webcast in the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.canadiansolar.com

During the conference, Dr. Huifeng Chang, Canadian Solar's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Mary Ma, Manager of Investor Relations will meet with institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Founded in 2001 in Canada, Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest and foremost solar power companies. As a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and provider of solar energy solutions, Canadian Solar also has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale power projects in various stages of development. In the past 17 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 30 GW of premium quality modules to over 150 countries around the world. Furthermore, Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar industry, having been publicly listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canadian-solar-to-present-at-the-21st-annual-needham-growth-conference-in-new-york-city-300776033.html

SOURCE Canadian Solar Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
