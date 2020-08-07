Log in
CANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.

(9284)
Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund : Receives “A-” Issuer Rating from R&I

08/07/2020 | 02:34am EDT

August 7, 2020

For Immediate Release

Investment Corporation

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

Representative: Tetsuya Nakamura

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 9284)

Asset Manager

Canadian Solar Asset Management K.K.

Representative:

Tetsuya Nakamura

CEO & Representative Director

Inquiries:

Hiroshi Yanagisawa

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-6279-0311

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund Receives "A-" Issuer Rating from R&I

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (the "Fund" or "CSIF") hereby announces that the Fund received a long-term issuer rating from Rating and Investment Information, Inc. ("R&I"), a Tokyo- based rating agency.

1. Summary of the Rating

Rating Agency

Rating Subject

Rating

Rating Outlook

R&I

Long-term Issuer Rating

A-

Stable

For a detailed coverage of the rating, please refer to the R&I announcement on https://www.r- i.co.jp/en/

2. Purpose of the Rating

Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. had previously upgraded the long-term issuer rating of CSIF to "A" on 31 July 2020, and with the second investment grade rating of "A-'' from R&I, the Fund is well positioned to improve its access to capital at attractive levels and to create long-term value. Further, CSIF will facilitate investment grade peer universe comparison for investment trust funds across different sectors listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

With two investment grade ratings, the Fund's current unitholders and future investors will be better positioned to access valuable information and evaluate market comparable to enhance their investment decisions. Additionally, these investment grade ratings are important to enable the Fund to pursue a diversity in financing sources, including green bond issuance, and anchor stronger banking and financial institution relationships.

URL of CSIF: https://www.canadiansolarinfra.com/en/

Disclaimer

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund Inc. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 06:33:20 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 4 749 M 45,0 M 45,0 M
Net income 2020 1 361 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
Net Debt 2020 23 337 M 221 M 221 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
Yield 2020 6,45%
Capitalization 26 517 M 251 M 251 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales 2021 10,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart CANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 115 000,00 JPY
Last Close Price 114 700,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 0,26%
Spread / Average Target 0,26%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takashi Handa Supervisory Officer
Tetsuya Nakamura Executive Officer
Eriko Ishii Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.-3.86%251
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-21.93%6 246
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-4.31%3 288
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND3.09%2 604
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-33.57%2 034
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-34.58%1 995
