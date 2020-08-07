August 7, 2020
Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc.
(Securities Code: 9284)
Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund Receives "A-" Issuer Rating from R&I
Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (the "Fund" or "CSIF") hereby announces that the Fund received a long-term issuer rating from Rating and Investment Information, Inc. ("R&I"), a Tokyo- based rating agency.
1. Summary of the Rating
Rating Agency
Rating Subject
Rating
Rating Outlook
R&I
Long-term Issuer Rating
A-
Stable
For a detailed coverage of the rating, please refer to the R&I announcement on https://www.r- i.co.jp/en/
2. Purpose of the Rating
Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. had previously upgraded the long-term issuer rating of CSIF to "A" on 31 July 2020, and with the second investment grade rating of "A-'' from R&I, the Fund is well positioned to improve its access to capital at attractive levels and to create long-term value. Further, CSIF will facilitate investment grade peer universe comparison for investment trust funds across different sectors listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
With two investment grade ratings, the Fund's current unitholders and future investors will be better positioned to access valuable information and evaluate market comparable to enhance their investment decisions. Additionally, these investment grade ratings are important to enable the Fund to pursue a diversity in financing sources, including green bond issuance, and anchor stronger banking and financial institution relationships.
URL of CSIF: https://www.canadiansolarinfra.com/en/
