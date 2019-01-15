Log in
CANADIAN SPIRIT RESOURCES, INC. (SPI)
01/15 12:43:20 pm
0.08 CAD
Canadian Spirit Resources : CSRI ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO CLOSING OF EQU

01/15/2019 | 02:19pm EST

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF

AMERICA.

NEWS RELEASE

CANADIAN SPIRIT RESOURCES INC.

ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO CLOSING OF EQUITY RIGHTS OFFERING

Calgary, AB January 8, 2019 - Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. ("CSRI" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:SPI) (OTCBB:CSPUF) is announcing that amendments have been made to the closing, effective December 3, 2018, of its rights offering equity financing (the "Rights Offering"). CSRI previously reported that the Rights Offering was over-subscribed and that the standby purchaser, Elmag Investments Inc. ("Elmag"), was not required to purchase any additional common shares. Subsequent to closing, a securities dealer advised that it had made a mistake and subscribed for 6,047,975 common shares not requested by its clients. The common shares were returned by the dealer to Computershare and purchased by Elmag under its standby commitment. The total number of common shares purchased by insiders increased to 16,042,636 with Elmag purchasing 14,349,502.

CSRI is a natural resources company focusing on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector of the energy industry.

Information regarding CSRI is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or the Corporation's website at www.csri.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

CANADIAN SPIRIT RESOURCES INC.

"Richard Couillard"

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact: Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. Telephone (403) 539-5005

Richard Couillard (rich.couillard@csri.ca)

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER

(AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE

THE SECURITIES OFFERED HAVE NOT BEEN REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT REGISTRATION OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS. THIS PRESS RELEASE SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY NOR SHALL THERE BE ANY

SALE OF THE SECURITIES IN ANY STATE IN WHICH SUCH OFFER, SOLICITATION OR SALE WOULD BE

UNLAWFUL.

Disclaimer

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 19:18:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
John Raymond Richard Couillard Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul A. Smolarchuk Vice President-Engineering & Operations
Carrie Yuill Chief Financial Officer
Donald R. Gardner Independent Director
Alfred B. Sorensen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN SPIRIT RESOURCES, INC.0.00%0
CONOCOPHILLIPS5.23%75 533
CNOOC LTD0.49%69 686
EOG RESOURCES12.96%57 126
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.89%49 515
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD9.44%32 953
