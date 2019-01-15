Canadian Spirit Resources : CSRI ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO CLOSING OF EQU

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF

Calgary, AB January 8, 2019 - Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. ("CSRI" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:SPI) (OTCBB:CSPUF) is announcing that amendments have been made to the closing, effective December 3, 2018, of its rights offering equity financing (the "Rights Offering"). CSRI previously reported that the Rights Offering was over-subscribed and that the standby purchaser, Elmag Investments Inc. ("Elmag"), was not required to purchase any additional common shares. Subsequent to closing, a securities dealer advised that it had made a mistake and subscribed for 6,047,975 common shares not requested by its clients. The common shares were returned by the dealer to Computershare and purchased by Elmag under its standby commitment. The total number of common shares purchased by insiders increased to 16,042,636 with Elmag purchasing 14,349,502.

CSRI is a natural resources company focusing on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector of the energy industry.

