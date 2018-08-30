Canadian Spirit Resources : CSRI ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2018 FINANCI

Log in
08/30/2018 | 01:07am CEST

NEWS RELEASE

CANADIAN SPIRIT RESOURCES INC.

ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Calgary, AB August 29, 2018 - Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. ("CSRI" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:SPI) (OTCBB:CSPUF) announces the release of its interim financial results and Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2018.

This news release summarizes information contained in the unaudited interim condensed financials statements and MD&A for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2018 and should not be considered a substitute for reading these full disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or the Corporation's website at www.csri.ca.

CSRI is a natural resources company focused on the identification and development of opportunities in the Montney Formation resource play in northeastern British Columbia.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(all amounts are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

For the three month periods ended June 30,For the six month periods ended June 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

(1)

(1)

Average sales volumes of natural gas (Mcf/d) 551

609

Average sales price of natural gas (per Mcf) Natural gas sales, before royalties

  • $ 1.43

  • $ 23,719

    Operating netbacks, after royalty credits applied Net cash flows from operating activities

    $

    $

    Net loss and comprehensive loss

    $

    (35,848) (217,650) (325,508)

    Loss per share, basic & diluted Net capital expenditures

    $

    (0.00)

    $ $ $ $ $ $

    2.39

    $

    541 1.77

    $

    674 2.44

    132,245

    • $ 114,749

      • $ 296,347

        37,209

        (196,451)

        (347,761)

        (0.00)

        $ $ $ $

        (31,548) (492,837) (652,268)

      • $ 125,439

      • $ (299,995)

      • $ (648,269)

        (0.00)

        $

        (0.00)

  • $ 155,106

  • $ 293,946

  • $ 330,075

  • $ 338,713

As at June 30,

Net working capital Total assets

Total debt Shareholders' capital

Number of common shares outstanding

$ $ $ $

2018

2017

1,209,304

$

731,681

45,323,352

$

45,115,433

-

$

-

42,928,861

$

42,623,359

177,494,004

159,458,860

Note:

1. Production was shut-in by the Corporation's joint venture partner effective May 1, 2018. The second quarter 2018 production results therefore represent one month of natural gas production, and the year-to-date production results therefore represent four months of natural gas production.

Information regarding CSRI is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or the Corporation's website at www.csri.ca.

For further information, please contact: Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. Telephone (403) 539-5005

Rich Couillard(rich.couillard@csri.ca)

The corporate information contained in this news release may contain forward-looking forecast information. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonably accurate by CSRI at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. The actual results achieved during the forecast period will vary from the information provided herein and the variations may be material. Consequently there is no representation by CSRI that actual results achieved during the forecast period will be the same in whole or in part as those forecast.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER

(AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE

Disclaimer

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 23:06:05 UTC
