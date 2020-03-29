Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Canadian Spirit Resources Inc.    SPI   CA1366371054

CANADIAN SPIRIT RESOURCES INC.

(SPI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canadian Spirit Resources : CSRI APPOINTS NEW CFO AS PART OF ITS COST CUTTING PLANS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/29/2020 | 05:58pm EDT

NEWS RELEASE

CANADIAN SPIRIT RESOURCES INC.

APPOINTS NEW CFO AS PART OF ITS COST CUTTING PLANS

Calgary, AB March 29, 2020 - Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. ("CSRI" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:SPI) (OTCBB:CSPUF) announces the appointment of Sead Hamzagic as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Corporation, effective immediately, replacing Carrie Yuill who has resigned as Vice President Finance and CFO.

Sead Hamzagic is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has over 30 years of public practice accounting and financial management experience.

Louisa DeCarlo, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Sead's expertise will be invaluable as we continue to implement our cost cutting plans and corporate strategy, to ensure we deliver value to our shareholders."

The board welcomes Mr. Hamzagic and wishes to thank Ms. Yuill for her significant contribution since joining the company in 2018. We wish her success in her future endeavours.

Information regarding CSRI is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or the Corporation's website at www.csri.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Louisa DeCarlo

Telephone (403) 618 2113

Email louisa@danrichresources.com

The corporate information contained in this news release may contain forward-looking forecast information. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonably accurate by CSRI at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. The actual results achieved during the forecast period will vary from the information provided herein and the variations may be material. Consequently, there is no representation by CSRI that actual results achieved during the forecast period will be the same in whole or in part as those forecast.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE)

ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE

Disclaimer

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. published this content on 29 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2020 21:57:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CANADIAN SPIRIT RESOURCES
05:58pCANADIAN SPIRIT RESOURCES : Csri appoints new cfo as part of its cost cutting pl..
PU
04:27pCANADIAN SPIRIT RESOURCES :  appoints new cfo as part of its cost cutting plans
AQ
02/27CANADIAN SPIRIT RESOURCES INC. :  Announces Management Change and Cost Cutting P..
AQ
2019CANADIAN SPIRIT RESOURCES INC. : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results ..
AQ
2019CANADIAN SPIRIT RESOURCES INC. : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results ..
AQ
2019CANADIAN SPIRIT RESOURCES : Csri announces second quarter 2019 financial results
AQ
2019CANADIAN SPIRIT RESOURCES INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
AQ
2019CANADIAN SPIRIT RESOURCES : Csri announces first quarter 2019 financial results
AQ
2019CANADIAN SPIRIT RESOURCES INC. : Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results ..
AQ
2019CANADIAN SPIRIT RESOURCES : Csri announces first quarter 2019 financia
PU
More news
Chart CANADIAN SPIRIT RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
John Raymond Richard Couillard Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul A. Smolarchuk Vice President-Engineering & Operations
Carrie Yuill Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Donald R. Gardner Independent Director
Alfred B. Sorensen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN SPIRIT RESOURCES INC.-50.00%3
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.20%1 591 102
CNOOC LIMITED-0.28%44 754
CONOCOPHILLIPS-55.02%31 623
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-57.02%20 954
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-54.65%11 376
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group