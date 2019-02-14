Canadian Tire : Retailer Canadian Tire's quarterly profit beats estimates

Sales in Canadian Tire's retail unit, its biggest, rose 0.6 percent in the quarter, compared with 3.8 percent a year earlier.

The company, which is broadening its retail offerings by including private labels in addition to rolling out options like home delivery, is competing against global ecommerce giants like Amazon.com and Walmart Inc to win back market share.

Canadian Tire's net income fell to C$278.2 million ($209.8 million), or C$3.99 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$ 295.4 million, or C$4.10 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned C$4.78 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of C$4.69, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose to C$4.13 billion from C$3.92 billion.

