MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited    CTC.A   CA1366812024

CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED

(CTC.A)
News 
News

Canadian Tire : posts quarterly loss as stores shut amid pandemic

05/07/2020 | 03:39pm EDT

Canadian Tire Corp Ltd on Thursday reported a quarterly loss compared with a year-ago profit, as its stores remained closed due to COVID-19 lockdowns across the country and it put aside more money to brace for a raft of potential defaults in its financial services business.

The company limited service to curbside pick-ups and home deliveries at its 203 namesake stores in Ontario and closed its other units such as Mark's and SportChek, following government orders.

However, it struggled to keep its online services running amid a surge in orders, leaving its website inaccessible for many customers who were asked to place requests only over the phone. Comparable sales declined 0.3% for the quarter, even as online sales surged 80% in Canadian Tire stores and 44% overall.

Chief Executive Officer Greg Hicks said the company had seen a "quantum leap" in e-commerce performance across all its banners and has poured more money into digital capabilities.

On a call with analysts, Hicks said the rise in online sales still did not compensate for the loss of foot traffic in closed stores.

Canadian Tire's financial services unit, which operates its credit card business and offers cashback at its stores and gas stations, reported a 22.2% fall in gross margin due to a C$44.9 million rise in expected credit loss.

Excluding one-time items, the company reported a loss of 13 Canadian cents per share.

Revenue fell 1.6% to C$2.85 billion.

Net income fell to C$12.2 million ($8.67 million)in the quarter, from C$97.4 million, a year earlier

On a per-share basis, the company reported a loss of 22 Canadian cents per share, compared with a profit of C$1.12 per share a year earlier.

(This story corrects to remove reference to Refinitiv estimates in headline, paragraph 1, 7 and 8).

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 13 050 M
EBIT 2020 1 023 M
Net income 2020 304 M
Debt 2020 7 515 M
Yield 2020 4,96%
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
P/E ratio 2021 7,45x
EV / Sales2020 1,04x
EV / Sales2021 1,09x
Capitalization 6 014 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 128,90  CAD
Last Close Price 92,89  CAD
Spread / Highest target 84,1%
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Greg Hicks President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maureen Joanne Sabia Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory Craig Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rex William Lee Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Owen G. Billes Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-34.72%4 181
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.5.58%7 319
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA1.86%7 118
NORDSTROM, INC-58.12%2 680
KOHL'S CORPORATION-67.32%2 585
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.73%2 319
