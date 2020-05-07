Log in
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED

CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED

(CTC.A)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/06 04:00:00 pm
92.89 CAD   +1.82%
06:32aCANADIAN TIRE : profit slumps as stores close due to pandemic
RE
06:06aCANADIAN TIRE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
04/29CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Canadian Tire : profit slumps as stores close due to pandemic

05/07/2020 | 06:32am EDT

Canadian Tire Corp Ltd on Thursday reported an 87.5% fall in quarterly profit as business at its retail stores, including Mark's and Pro Hockey Life, was hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Net income fell to C$12.2 million ($8.67 million) in the first quarter, from C$97.4 million, a year earlier

Revenue fell 1.6% to C$2.85 billion.

(This story corrects yo remove reference to inaccurate earnings per share figure in second paragraph)

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 13 050 M
EBIT 2020 1 023 M
Net income 2020 304 M
Debt 2020 7 515 M
Yield 2020 4,96%
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
P/E ratio 2021 7,45x
EV / Sales2020 1,04x
EV / Sales2021 1,09x
Capitalization 6 014 M
