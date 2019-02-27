Canadian Western Bank : PROXY CIRCULAR

BankTrust Wealth Management

MANAGEMENT PROXY CIRCULAR

and

Notice of Annual and Special Meeting April 4, 2019

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT

Your participation as a shareholder is important to us. Please take some time to read this Management Proxy Circular and vote your shares.

cwb.com

Invitation to shareholders

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

On behalf of the Board of Directors, leadership, and employees of CWB Financial Group, we are pleased to invite you to attend the 2019 annual and special meeting of shareholders on April 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. (Mountain Time) at the Fairmont Hotel Macdonald in Edmonton, Alberta. At the meeting, you will gain insight from CWB's leadership about our 2018 performance and strategy. It is also an important opportunity for you to provide us with your feedback by voting your shares, in person or by proxy, on key matters affecting CWB, and to ask us any questions you may have.

INSIGHT AND STRATEGY: A REASON TO INVEST

CWB accomplished much to be proud of over the past year. We continued to execute on our Balanced Growth strategy by deepening our relationships with business owners across the country. Through our focus on relationship-based banking, we made notable progress toward achieving our strategic goals. These include proﬁtable growth of both loans and funding sources, progress toward a more balanced geographic footprint with broader industry diversiﬁcation, and enhanced capital and risk management. We also made key investments in technology and business process improvements to enhance the client experience and to drive operational excellence. We are committed to creating the best full-service bank for business owners in Canada by becoming the best choice for our clients, our people, and our investors.

A strong risk culture and a sound Enterprise Risk Management Framework are also critical components to delivering long-term value for CWB's stakeholders, and are embedded in CWB's strategic agenda. Your Board is committed to providing diligent oversight as CWB continues to execute its ambitious and focused transformation.

GOVERNANCE AND LEADERSHIP

Your Board is committed to good corporate governance and continually monitors evolving trends and assesses ways to improve effectiveness. We provide an overview of our corporate governance practices in the attached management proxy circular. We believe having a diversity of experience, perspectives, and skills is critical to the Board's effective oversight. As part of this commitment to diversity, your Board has surpassed our gender diversity target of 25%, with 33% of the Board now comprised of women.

Amidst the backdrop of a rapidly changing business environment, CWB continues to actively invest in the development and recruitment of leaders who will continue to meet the evolving needs of our clients and the markets we serve.

LISTENING TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS

We value the insights and feedback we receive from direct communication with our shareholders and stakeholders. The annual meeting is a time for our shareholders to engage with us on key priorities, hear directly from leadership, and vote on important matters affecting CWB.

Attached is the formal notice of the meeting and the management proxy circular which contains the items that will be covered and voted on at the annual and special meeting of shareholders, along with detailed voting instructions. Please consider the information set out in these documents and vote, in person, online, by telephone, or by completing and sending in your proxy or voting instruction form. Whatever the method you choose, your participation matters. We encourage you to vote.

Thank you for your continued support of CWB. We look forward to seeing you at the meeting.

Sincerely,

Robert L. Phillips, Q.C., F.ICD Christopher H. Fowler

Chair of the Board President and Chief Executive Officer

Notice of annual and special meeting of common shareholders of Canadian Western Bank

WHEN WHERE Thursday, April 4, 2019 at The Fairmont Hotel Macdonald 1:00 p.m. (Mountain Time) Empire Ballroom 10065 100thStreet NW Edmonton, Alberta AGENDA

The purpose of the meeting is to consider and take action on the following matters:

1. Receive the ﬁnancial statements of CWB for the year ended October 31, 2018 and the auditors' report on those statements;

2. Appoint the auditors of CWB who will serve until the next annual meeting;

3. Elect directors of CWB who will serve until the next annual meeting;

4. Consider an advisory resolution on CWB's approach to executive compensation;

5. Conﬁrm by special resolution an amendment to By-Law Two regarding directors' compensation; and

6. Consider any other business that may properly come before the meeting.

The accompanying management proxy circular provides detailed information relating to the above matters.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, it will be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of our website atwww.cwb.com/investor-relations.A recorded version of the webcast will also be available on our website following the meeting.

By order of the Board of Directors,

Bindu Cudjoe

Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Edmonton, Alberta January 31, 2019

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT

We encourage you to vote your shares at the upcoming meeting. You can vote in one of the following ways:

•In person:At the annual and special meeting of shareholders. •Online:Visitwww.investorvote.com

•Via telephone:Call the number provided on your proxy form. •By mail:If you wish to appoint a proxyholder to represent you, please complete and sign the enclosed proxy form and return it in the postage-prepaid envelope provided.

Your vote must be received in one of these formats by CWB's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, 8th Floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1, no later than 1:00 p.m. (Mountain Time) on April 2, 2019. Detailed voting instructions for shareholders begin onpage 2of the management proxy circular.

MANAGEMENT PROXY CIRCULAR

(All information is as of January 31, 2019, unless otherwise indicated.)

GLOSSARY

VOTING INFORMATION: QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS BUSINESS OF THE MEETING

DIRECTOR INFORMATION

DIRECTORS' SHAREHOLDING REQUIREMENTSCORPORATE GOVERNANCE

COMMITTEE REPORTS

STATEMENT OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRACTICES19 1 EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION AND RELATED INFORMATION 34 2 COMPENSATION DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 36 4 NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICER COMPENSATION 59 4 ADDITIONAL COMPENSATION DISCLOSURE 66 4 COMPENSATION OF SENIOR MANAGERS AND OTHER MATERIAL RISK TAKERS 66 5 COMPENSATION AWARDED 66 5 SPECIAL COMPENSATION 66 DEFERRED COMPENSATION 67 5 OTHER INFORMATION 68 7 SECURITIES AUTHORIZED FOR ISSUANCE 7 UNDER EQUITY COMPENSATION PLANS 68 15 INDEBTEDNESS OF DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE OFFICERS 68 18 DIRECTORS' AND OFFICERS' LIABILITY INSURANCE 69 19 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS 69 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION 69 DIRECTORS' APPROVAL 69 SCHEDULE A: MANDATE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS 70

RECEIVING OUR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND

AUDITORS' REPORT

APPOINTING OUR AUDITORS

ELECTING OUR DIRECTORS

VOTING ON OUR APPROACH TO EXECUTIVE

COMPENSATION ("SAY ON PAY")

SPECIAL RESOLUTION TO AMEND BY-LAW

TWO REGARDING DIRECTORS' COMPENSATION

YOUR DIRECTOR NOMINEES

DIRECTOR COMPENSATION

GLOSSARY

30

Terms and abbreviations used in the Management Proxy Circular:

AIRB Advanced Internal Ratings-Based system for Group RRSP CWB's Group Registered Retirement Savings Plan calculating regulatory capital HR and CC Human Resources and Corporate Communications Bank Act Bank Act, SC 1991, c 46 (as amended) HR Committee Human Resources Committee bp Basis points IFRS International Financial Reporting Standards Board Board of Directors of CWB IFRS 9 International Financial Reporting Standards 9Financial CCRO Chief Compliance Risk Ofﬁcer Instruments CEO Chief Executive Ofﬁcer Income Tax Act Income Tax Act, RSC 1985, c 1 (5th Supp) CET1 Common Equity Tier 1 (as amended) CFO Chief Financial Ofﬁcer KPMG KPMG LLP, CWB's external auditor Circular This Management Proxy Circular LAP Loan Adjudication Panel Code CWB Financial Group Code of Conduct: LTIP Long-Term Incentive Program Living our Values MD&A Management's Discussion and Analysis Computershare Computershare Trust Company of Canada, Meridian Meridian Compensation Partners, Inc., CWB's transfer agent CWB's independent compensation consultant CRO Chief Risk Ofﬁcer NEO Named Executive Ofﬁcer CWB Canadian Western Bank OSFI Ofﬁce of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions CWB Financial CWB and its subsidiaries Participant CWB Financial Group employee who participates in Group the respective plan CWB Maxium CWB Maxium Financial Inc. PSU Performance Share Unit CWB National CWB National Leasing Inc. PSU Plan Performance Share Unit Plan Leasing RSU Restricted Share Unit CWB Wealth CWB Wealth Management Ltd. RSU Plan Restricted Share Unit Plan Management SEDAR System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval CWT Canadian Western Trust Company SIP Share Incentive Plan DRIP Dividend Reinvestment Plan STIP Short-Term Incentive Plan DSU Deferred Share Unit Supplemental Supplemental Retirement Arrangement for CWB DSU Plan Deferred Share Unit Plan Retirement Plan senior management EPS Earnings Per Share SVP Senior Vice President ESPP Employee Share Purchase Plan TSR Total Shareholder Return EVP Executive Vice President TSX Toronto Stock Exchange

1

CWB Management Proxy Circular

VOTING INFORMATION: QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS

Q: Why have I received this Circular?

A: You have received this Circular because you hold common shares of CWB and have the right to vote at the annual and special meeting of common shareholders. This Circular details the items that will be covered and voted on at the annual and special meeting, along with detailed voting instructions. The meeting will be held at the time and place listed in the notice of meeting accompanying this Circular.

Q: Why did I receive a notice regarding the electronic availability of this Circular instead of receiving a paper copy?

A: The Canadian Securities Administrators has adopted rules that allow public companies to provide electronic access to the Circular instead of a paper copy (Notice and Access Rules). OSFI permits CWB to use the Notice and Access Rules. The notice included in your package provides details on how to access an electronic copy of the Circular and how to request a paper copy. By providing a notice instead of a paper copy of the Circular, CWB minimizes the costs to print and mail the Circular and reduces the impact on the environment.

Q: Who is soliciting my proxy?

A:The enclosed form of proxy is being solicited by CWB management.It is expected that the solicitation will be primarily by mail. CWB will bear the costs associated with this solicitation.

Q: What will I be voting on?

A: Common shareholders will be asked to vote on the following:

•appointment of auditors;

•election of directors;

•CWB's approach to executive compensation (say on pay); and

•an amendment to By-Law Two regarding directors' compensation.

Q: How many shares are entitled to vote?

A: As of February 13, 2019, there were 87,210,158 fully paid and non-assessable common shares outstanding in the capital of CWB.

Q: Who can vote?

A: You have the right to vote if you hold common shares at the close of business on February 13, 2019, unless you are described below under "Who cannot vote". You are entitled to cast one vote per share.

In addition, if a person, or entity controlled by any such person, beneﬁcially owns, in the aggregate, more than 20% of the eligible votes that may be cast, that person or entity may not cast any votes on the common shares.

To the knowledge of CWB's ofﬁcers and directors, no person owns or exercises control or direction over common shares carrying more than 10% of the votes attached to CWB's outstanding common shares.

Q: How do I vote if I am a registered shareholder?

A: You are a registered shareholder if you hold the common shares in your own name. If that is the case, your name appears on your physical share certiﬁcate or in a Direct Registration Statement issued by Computershare conﬁrming your holdings.

If you want to vote in person at the meeting:

•Donotcomplete the proxy form or return it to us. Please bring it with you to the meeting and register with Computershare when you arrive at the meeting.

If you do not plan to attend the meeting,you may appoint someone to represent you as proxyholder and vote your shares at the meeting:

•Please complete and sign the enclosed proxy form and return it in the postage-prepaid envelope provided.

•You may also vote by telephone at the number provided on your proxy form, or online atwww.investorvote.com.

•For your vote to be counted, your proxy must be received in one of these formats by Computershare, 8th Floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1, no later than 1:00 p.m. (Mountain Time) on April 2, 2019.

Q: How do I vote if I am a non-registered shareholder?

A: You are a non-registered shareholder (also known as a beneﬁcial shareholder) if the common shares you own are held in the name of an intermediary (which is usually a trust company, securities broker, or other ﬁnancial institution) rather than in your own name.

Your intermediary will send you a voting instruction form with this Circular. Carefully follow the voting instructions from your intermediary to vote your common shares.

If you want to vote in person at the meeting:

Q: Who cannot vote?

A: Shares beneﬁcially owned by the following entities and persons cannot be voted:

•the Government of Canada or a province;

•the government of a foreign country or a political subdivision of a foreign country;

•an agency of any of these entities; or

•any person who has acquired more than 10% of any class of shares of CWB without the approval of the Minister of Finance (Canada).

•In most cases, insert your name in the space provided for appointing a proxyholder and sign and return the voting instruction form as instructed by your intermediary.

•Donotcomplete the voting section of the voting instruction form, as you will be voting in person at the meeting.

•If no space is provided for you to insert your name on the form, please contact your intermediary for instructions.

•Please register with Computershare when you arrive at the meeting.

CWB Management Proxy Circular

2