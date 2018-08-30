Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Canadian Western Bank    CWB   CA13677F1018

CANADIAN WESTERN BANK (CWB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Canadian Western Bank : to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 06:37pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2018 / Canadian Western Bank (OTC PINK: CBWBF) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q3 Earnings Call to be held on August 30, 2018 at 2:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-C0B5E55B334D0.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANADIAN WESTERN BANK
06:37pCANADIAN WESTERN BANK : to Host Earnings Call
AC
04:22pTHIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS CO : 30 p.m. MT (2:30 p.m. ET) (844) 400-1695 ..
PU
01:01pCANADIAN WESTERN BANK : CWB declares dividends
AQ
01:01pCANADIAN WESTERN BANK : CWB reports strong third quarter financial performance a..
AQ
08/27LESSONS EARNED : Follow Your Passion
PU
08/20Today's Research Reports on Transat A.T., High Liner Foods, Canadian Western ..
AC
08/10FINDING BALANCE : Building the Right Team of Captains
PU
08/10CANADIAN WESTERN BANK : CWB Franchise Finance partners with the Joseph Richard G..
AQ
07/31GIVING BACK : Supporting our communities
PU
07/27LESSONS EARNED : Achieving success by not cutting corners
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:17aCanadian Western Bank declares $0.26 dividend 
08/26What Canadian Sectors And Industries Have Dividend Paying And Dividend Growth.. 
08/24Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of.. 
07/10Should You Consider Canadian Western Bank And Its 2.8%-Yielding Dividend? 
06/18Ongoing Growth, At A Price, From Canadian Western Bank 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 805 M
EBIT 2018 434 M
Net income 2018 259 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,63%
P/E ratio 2018 13,30
P/E ratio 2019 12,00
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,22x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,85x
Capitalization 3 394 M
Chart CANADIAN WESTERN BANK
Duration : Period :
Canadian Western Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN WESTERN BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 39,8  CAD
Spread / Average Target 4,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher H. Fowler President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Robert Lawrence Phillips Chairman
Carolyn J. Graham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Darrell Robert Jones Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Albrecht Wihelm Albert Bellstedt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANADIAN WESTERN BANK-2.55%2 624
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.25%390 333
BANK OF AMERICA5.93%312 333
WELLS FARGO-2.82%284 489
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-11.45%281 189
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.16%240 887
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.