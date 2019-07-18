Log in
CanAlaska Announces First Tranche Closing of Private Placement

07/18/2019 | 06:20pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2019) - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (FSE: DH7N) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") previously announced on June 25, 2019. Under the First Tranche, the Company has issued 390,625 flow-through units for gross proceeds of $125,000 and 100,000 non flow-through units for gross proceeds of $27,500, for total gross proceeds of $152,500.

In connection with the First Tranche, the Company paid a total of $9,150 and issued a total of 29,437 warrants as finder's fees ($6,000 and 18,750 warrants to Red Cloud Klondike Strike Inc.; $1,650 and 6,000 warrants to Mackie Research Capital Inc.; and $1,500 and 4,687 warrants to Leede Jones Gable Inc.). Each finder's warrant is exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.60 for five years.

All securities issued under this private placement are subject to a hold period expiring November 19, 2019 in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 152,000 hectares (375,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Peter Dasler"
Peter Dasler, M.Sc., P.Geo.
President & CEO
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.

Contacts:

Peter Dasler, President
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138
Email: info@canalaska.com

Cory Belyk, COO
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138
Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46376


© Newsfilecorp 2019
