CANALASKA URANIUM LTD

CANALASKA URANIUM LTD

(CVV)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 06/27 03:42:26 pm
0.285 CAD   +5.56%
06/28/2019 CanAlaska Drilling into Uranium Target
NE
06/25 CanAlaska Announces up to $1,500,000 Private Placement Financing
NE
06/12 CanAlaska to Present at Red Cloud Uranium Conferences
NE
CanAlaska Drilling into Uranium Target

06/28/2019 | 08:35am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2019) - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to report that drilling has commenced at the West McArthur uranium project to expand current high grade uranium mineralization discovered in holes drilled by Cameco during their recent work programs on the property. The project is a 70/30 joint venture controlled by CanAlaska.

The program is intended to locate high-grade uranium hosted in faults along the C10 horizon, the major regional fault structure. Two previous drill holes intersected high-grade uranium - up to 5% U3O8 - just west of the projection of the C10 horizon and near the unconformity contact. CanAlaska believes the controlling structure of this high-grade mineralization has yet to be intersected in drilling. The C10 conductor target features are shown in the following figure, and in further detail on the company website www.canalaska.com

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/45967_d8da6418648de864_001.jpg


Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/45967_d8da6418648de864_001full.jpg

The summer drill program is being operated by CanAlaska, and follows on the three-year target definition by Cameco's drill team. The ten holes drilled along a 1.6 kilometre (one mile) long stretch of Grid 5 included three significant uranium mineralized drill holes. The wide spaced drilling also mapped an extensive zone of intense fluid alteration extending into the sandstone above the unconformity with basement rocks. The alteration rises 700 metres above the unconformity and is marked by broad halos of uranium, boron, arsenic and accompanying base metals, typical environments of major uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin. The alteration and geochemical influx are associated with steep faults observed in the drill holes within the sandstone.

CanAlaska President Peter Dasler comments, "The extent of the mineralization and in multiple areas over 1.6 kilometres (one mile) provides the scenario for a "Tier One" mineralizing event similar to the nearby world class McArthur River and Cigar Lake mines. We are fully financed to carry out the work program. This is truly a break-out discovery opportunity for CanAlaska."

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 152,000 hectares (375,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.

The qualified technical person for this news release is Dr Karl Schimann, P. Geo, CanAlaska director and VP Exploration.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Peter Dasler"
Peter Dasler, M.Sc., P.Geo.
President & CEO
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.

Contacts:

Peter Dasler, President
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138
Email: info@canalaska.com

Cory Belyk, COO
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 306
Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45967


© Newsfilecorp 2019
