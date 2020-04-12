Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.    CVV   CA13708P2017

CANALASKA URANIUM LTD.

(CVV)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 04/09 03:32:15 pm
0.205 CAD   -4.65%
02:43pCANALASKA URANIUM : Board Extends Sympathy to Townsend Family
PU
04/09CanAlaska Board Extends Sympathy to Townsend Family
NE
02/27CanAlaska Grants Stock Options
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CanAlaska Uranium : Board Extends Sympathy to Townsend Family

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/12/2020 | 02:43pm EDT
CanAlaska Board Extends Sympathy to Townsend Family

Vancouver, Canada, April 09 , 2020 - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSX-V: CVV; OTCQB: CVVUF; Frankfurt: DH7N) ('CanAlaska' or the 'Company'). The Board with the deepest sympathy wishes to extend its condolences to their fellow director and her family for the tragic and great loss that they have suffered.

Our words are a small thing but we want you to know Kathleen that you are so very much in all of our thoughts and prayers. You have been a strong advocate for the progress and success of CanAlaska and we are most grateful for your support and guidance in our decision making, some of it difficult, in our business development.

At this sad and painful time, looking to the grace of God, we wish you the strength to continue with your great vigor to make such outstanding contributions to all that you do including your support for this Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

'Peter Dasler'

Peter Dasler, P. Geo., President & CEO

Contacts:
Peter Dasler, President and CEO.
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138
Email: [email protected] 		Cory Belyk, COO
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 306
Email: [email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events

Post navigation

Disclaimer

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2020 18:42:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CANALASKA URANIUM LTD.
02:43pCANALASKA URANIUM : Board Extends Sympathy to Townsend Family
PU
04/09CanAlaska Board Extends Sympathy to Townsend Family
NE
02/27CanAlaska Grants Stock Options
NE
02/26CanAlaska Options North Thompson Nickel Project in Manitoba to Fjordland Expl..
NE
01/30CanAlaska Starts Drilling at West McArthur Uranium Project
NE
01/21CanAlaska Announces Second Tranche Closing of Private Placement Financing
NE
01/02CANALASKA URANIUM : Announces First Tranche Closing of Private Placement Financi..
AQ
2019CanAlaska Announces First Tranche Closing of Private Placement Financing
NE
2019CANALASKA URANIUM : Announces up to $2,500,000 Private Placement Financing
AQ
2019CanAlaska Announces up to $2,500,000 Private Placement Financing
NE
More news
Chart CANALASKA URANIUM LTD.
Duration : Period :
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Peter George Dasler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Graham Chairman
Cory Belyk Chief Operating Officer
Harry Chan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Karl Schimann Director & Vice President-Exploration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANALASKA URANIUM LTD.-16.33%8
CAMECO CORPORATION9.45%3 684
JOINT STOCK COMPANY "NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY "KAZATOMPROM"1.85%3 200
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM TITANIUM & RESOURCES CO., LTD.1.36%2 748
LARGO RESOURCES LTD.-30.30%294
DENISON MINES CORP.-20.37%193
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group