CANALASKA URANIUM LTD
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd Invites You to Join Us at the VRIC Conference in Vancouver

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2019) - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd (TSXV:CVV) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #328 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 20 - Monday January 21, 2019.

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference has been the bellwether of the junior mining market for the last twenty-five years. It is the number one source of information for investment trends and ideas, covering all aspects of the natural resource industry.

Each year, the VRIC hosts over 60 keynote speakers, 350 exhibiting companies and 9000 investors.

Investment thought leaders and wealth influencers provide our audiences with valuable insights. C-suite company executives covering every corner of the mineral exploration sector as well as metals, oil & gas, renewable energy, media and financial services companies are available to speak one on one. This is a must-attend for investors and stakeholders in the global mining industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd
Peter Dasler
604-688 3211
info@canalaska.com
www.canalaska.com


Managers
NameTitle
Peter George Dasler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Graham Chairman
Harry Chan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Karl Schimann Director & Vice President-Exploration
Jean Luc Roy Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANALASKA URANIUM LTD1.64%0
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED (CHESS)7.45%5 291
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED--.--%5 241
CAMECO CORP1.49%4 682
PANGANG GROUP VNDM TM & RES CO LTD--.--%4 132
DENISON MINES CORP3.17%286
