CANAMEX GOLD CORP
Canamex Gold : GOLDUSA Private Placement – Offer Price

08/18/2018 | 05:21am CEST

August 17th, 2018 - Vancouver, Canada - Canamex Gold Corp. (the 'Company' or 'Canamex') (CSE: CSQ) on May 15, 2018, launched a non-brokered private placement to accredited investors, of GOLDUSA ('GOLDUSA' or 'Token' ticker symbol 'GOLD') Ethereum ERC20 Crypto Tokens via a Security Token Offering ('STO').

The Company advised that the Company reserved the right to amend the STO subscription offer price, during the term of the placement. Therefore, as the spot price of Gold has dropped over the last month, the Company has elected to decrease the STO subscription offer price for subscriptions received from 0900 PST on Monday, August 20th, 2018 to $US 4.00 per GOLDUSA token. This maintains at least 30% discount to the current $US 6.00 value per token, using $US 1200 per oz. spot gold price.

Further general details of the STO, are as follows:

  • Exposure to gold-asset-backed token. Each GOLDUSA Token represents 1/200 oz.
  • Minimum subscription: 1000 GOLDUSA Tokens.
  • Purchase methods accepted: Fiat currencies, Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC).
  • For whitepaper, FAQs, and other considerations: https://canamexgold.com/goldusa/
  • For subscription: https://ezclosing.ca/private-placements/canamex-goldusa/

Considerations and Risks

An investment in the GOLDUSA Tokens offered via this STO, should be considered speculative due to various factors, including the nature of the industry in which the Company operates. Risk factors relating to the Company are discussed in certain of public disclosures of the Company which are available for review on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com Risk factors should be carefully reviewed and considered by an investor before a decision is made to invest in the GOLDUSA Tokens. Relevant considerations and risks associated with the STO are comprehensively detailed in the whitepaper here: https://canamexgold.com /goldusa/

About the Company

Canamex Gold Corp. is a public listed company registered in British Columbia, Canada, trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), and is engaged in fast-tracking toward development of the Bruner Gold Development Project in the prolific gold jurisdiction of Nye County, Nevada. The region is home to several producing and past-producing mines along the Walker Lane Trend. Canamex completed a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on the Bruner Gold Development Project in 2016. Based on additional drilling conducted on the property, the company completed an updated PEA in 2018, which increased the resources and improved the economics of the project. Canamex is now moving the Bruner Gold Project forward into permitting and development on the strength of this positive updated PEA. The second asset is the Silverton Gold property, a gold exploration project, in Nevada, which has geological similarities to the Long Canyon gold deposit in Nevada, being mined by Newmont Mining. The Company has signed Agreements with Harmonychain AS, for Ethereum Blockchain Smart Contract Security Tokens for Gold and Silver, as an alternative means of raising capital, potentially without equity dilution. The Agreements secure the exclusive rights to various Ethereum Token domain names, ticker codes, and associated smart contracts, for Gold and Silver. The rights also extend to patents pending and trademarks associated with these security token financing models, including ChainDelivery™ royalty stream delivery queuing systems. Further information is available at https://canamexgold.com

Greg Hahn (CPG#7122), President & COO of the Company is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved all technical disclosures in this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

David Vincent
Chief Executive Officer and Director
david.vincent@canamexgold.com

Mike Stark
Chairman of the Board
Contact: (604) 833-4278
mike.stark@canamexgold.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Canamex Gold Corp. published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2018 03:20:04 UTC
