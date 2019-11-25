CanaQuest Medical Corp. Joins Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Global Expansion Plans

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed CanaQuest Medical Corp. (OTC Pink: CANQF) ("the Company"), a company engaged in the development of unique health products and nutraceuticals that utilize hemp, cannabis and algae oils. Chairman and Co-Founder of the Company, Paul Ramsay, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's current projects. Ramsay shared that the Company recently announced the filing of an international master patent. "For this one, we're looking at a game changing discovery with Mentabinol®," said Ramsay. He further explained that Mentabinol® protects cannabis users from the negative psychoactive effects of THC. "This is going to be very impactful for the industry," added Ramsay. "In essence, what we're offering is a safer alternative for users of cannabis," said Ramsay. He then explained that Mentabinol® could be used by both medical and recreational users of cannabis.

"What kind of problems are you solving with this formulation?", asked Jolly. "We've narrowed it down to four major problems as a result of THC consumption," explained Ramsay. These problems include depression-like symptoms, memory impairments, hyperactive activity, and gene vulnerability.

Jolly noted that the Company is currently pre-revenue, and asked about their monetization strategy for Mentabinol®. Ramsay shared that Mentabinol® will be listed similarly to existing medical cannabis extracts available on the market. "We've combined THC extract with a food-grade botanical extract that in its own right is already approved by the FDA, Health Canada, and global regulatory authorities," said Ramsay.

Ramsay then shared that the Company plans to begin distributing the product in Canada as soon as January. Following the launch of the formulation, the Company will begin the process of exporting on a global scale.

Jolly then asked about the Company's additional products. Ramsay explained that the Company has an additional CBD product that will be launching within one to two months.

To close the interview, Ramsay shared that the Company has been awarded a cannabis sales license, as well as an import and export license from Health Canada. "That's very powerful," said Ramsay. "We can expand globally very easily by choosing the right partners," he added. He further explained that the Company is continuing to expand their eCommerce presence, and is establishing their distribution channels to prepare for a global launch. "We're aligned and we're all very passionate about making an impact on peoples' lives," closed Ramsay.

