CANARA BANK

(532483)
General Announcement::Schedule of Media Meet & Earnings Conference Call - Financial Results for Q1 ended 30.06.2020.

08/04/2020
Further to our intimation on the Board Meeting of the Bank Scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 5th August 2020 (vide above referred letter) to consider and approve the Reviewed Financial Results (Standalone) for the First Quarter (Q1) ended 30.06.2020, we hereby inform that the Bank will host the following events with regard to the Financial Results:

1. Media Meet/ Interaction with Electronic Media at 07:00 p.m. onwards on Wednesday, 5th August 2020.
2. Earnings/ Conference call with the analysts and investors at 11:00 a.m. onwards on Friday, 7th August 2020.

Disclaimer

Canara Bank published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 14:41:08 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 266 B 3 548 M 3 548 M
Net income 2021 -5 028 M -67,0 M -67,0 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,88x
Yield 2021 0,96%
Capitalization 148 B 1 966 M 1 970 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,56x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 42 693
Free-Float 21,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Lingam Venkata Prabhakar Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Thothala Narayanasamy Manoharan Non-Executive Chairman
N. Selvarajan General Manager-Finance
Suchindra Misra Director
Venkat Rao Matam Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANARA BANK-54.02%1 966
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.06%292 874
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-24.17%243 291
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.05%216 516
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.60%184 644
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.52%128 678
