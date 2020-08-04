General Announcement::Schedule of Media Meet & Earnings Conference Call - Financial Results for Q1 ended 30.06.2020.

Further to our intimation on the Board Meeting of the Bank Scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 5th August 2020 (vide above referred letter) to consider and approve the Reviewed Financial Results (Standalone) for the First Quarter (Q1) ended 30.06.2020, we hereby inform that the Bank will host the following events with regard to the Financial Results:

1. Media Meet/ Interaction with Electronic Media at 07:00 p.m. onwards on Wednesday, 5th August 2020.

2. Earnings/ Conference call with the analysts and investors at 11:00 a.m. onwards on Friday, 7th August 2020.

