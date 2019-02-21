Canbiola Deploys Initial 100 sam(R) Units and Readies Next 100 sam(R) Units

Hicksville, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2019) - Canbiola, Inc. (OTCQB: CANB) ("Canbiola" or the "Company"), a developer, manufacturer and seller of a variety of Cannabidiol (Hemp) based products such as oils, creams, moisturizers, chews, vapes, isolate, gel caps and concentrate, announced today that its initial 100 Sustained Acoustic Medicine ("sam®") units have been deployed and are now available for medical patient use at select medical professional offices.

The wellness solution, along with its proprietary CBD Gel Capture Patches, is proven in accelerating tissue healing and chronic pain reduction and is reimbursable by health insurance companies. The sam® Pro 2.0 is the first and only FDA cleared wearable low-intensity ultrasound device for delivering multi-hour treatment to accelerate healing and improve function for musculoskeletal injuries (muscle, tendon, ligament) and reducing chronic pain (without opioid pain medication).

Canbiola and its Duramed subsidiary have recently received their 2nd delivery of 100 units. Given discussions with the medical community, including doctors and patients, and early indications of deployment and use, the Company expects to generate substantial revenue for the Duramed, Inc. Division of Canbiola, Inc.

According to Davis Weissberg, MD, President of Long Island Orthopedic Solutions and a charter member of the Medical Advisory Board for Canbiola, Inc, "I have introduced the use of the sam® low-intensity ultrasound device into my Orthopedic practice over the past 3 months. My patients are highly satisfied with the ease of use as well as the benefits they have derived through its use. Relief of muscle pain and spasms, earlier return to work and sports as well as significant benefits in relieving osteoarthritic knee pain have all been frequently observed when using the sam® device."

About Canbiola, Inc.

Canbiola, Inc. (OTCQB: CANB) is a developer, manufacturer, and seller of a variety of Cannabidiol (Hemp) based products such as oils, creams, moisturizers, chews, vapes, isolate, gel caps and concentrate. Canbiola has developed its own line of proprietary products as well as seeking synergistic value through acquisitions in the CBD and the medical cannabis industry. Cannabis is currently federally illegal and has legalized for medical purposes in some form in a limited number of states, but pure CBD products are legal in all 50 states. For more information about Canbiola, Inc., please visit: https://canbiola.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this letter contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42965