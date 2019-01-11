DGAP-News: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Squeeze Out

CANCOM: Extraordinary General Meeting of Pironet AG approves transfer of minority shareholders' shares to CANCOM SE



11.01.2019 / 17:45

Munich, Germany, 11 January 2019 - An Extraordinary General Meeting of Pironet AG, a subsidiary of CANCOM SE, was held in Munich on January 10, 2019. As the majority shareholder of Pironet AG, CANCOM SE filed a motion at the General Meeting to transfer the shares of the minority shareholders to CANCOM SE against payment of a cash settlement of EUR 9.64 per Pironet share. Based on this settlement price, the cash settlement to be paid by CANCOM SE to the minority shareholders of Pironet AG amounts to approximately EUR 6.9 million.

The proposal was approved by the General Meeting of Pironet AG. In addition, the General Meeting resolved to relocate the registered office of Pironet AG from Cologne to Munich.



About CANCOM

As a Digital Transformation Partner, CANCOM accompanies companies into the digital future. The CANCOM Group's range of IT solutions includes consulting, implementation, services and the operation of IT systems. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise and an innovative portfolio that covers the IT requirements of companies necessary for a successful digital transformation, for example with business solutions and managed services for IT trends such as cloud computing, analytics, enterprise mobility or security.

The worldwide more than 3,000 employees of the internationally active CANCOM Group and an efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer proximity in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the United Kingdom and the U.S.A. The CANCOM Group is led by Thomas Volk (CEO), Rudolf Hotter (COO) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company is headquartered in Munich. CANCOM has an annual turnover of over one billion euros and its parent company, CANCOM SE, is listed on the TecDAX and SDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005419105).

Contact:

Sebastian Bucher

Manager Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 54054 5193

