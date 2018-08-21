|
CANCOM SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
08/21/2018 | 07:05pm CEST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
21.08.2018 / 18:59
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|First name:
|Thomas
|Last name(s):
|Stark
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
|Description:
|Stock options to subscribe for shares of CANCOM SE (ISIN DE0005419105)
b) Nature of the transaction
|Granting of 60,000 stock options as part of a stock option program (on the basis of the authorization pursuant to agenda item 9 of the Annual General Meeting on 14 June 2018)
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0.00 EUR
|0.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|not numberable
|not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
21.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
Sales 2018
1 302 M
EBIT 2018
71,8 M
Net income 2018
47,6 M
Finance 2018
151 M
Yield 2018
1,39%
P/E ratio 2018
28,16
P/E ratio 2019
23,14
EV / Sales 2018
0,95x
EV / Sales 2019
0,84x
Capitalization
1 388 M
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends CANCOM SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
HOLD
|Number of Analysts
7
|Average target price
48,5 €
|Spread / Average Target
22%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|CANCOM SE
|14.18%
|1 601