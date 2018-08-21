CANCOM SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.08.2018 / 18:59

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Thomas Last name(s): Stark

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CANCOM SE

b) LEI

391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument Description: Stock options to subscribe for shares of CANCOM SE (ISIN DE0005419105)

b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 60,000 stock options as part of a stock option program (on the basis of the authorization pursuant to agenda item 9 of the Annual General Meeting on 14 June 2018)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

2018-08-17; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

21.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

