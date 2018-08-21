Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Cancom SE    COK   DE0005419105

CANCOM SE (COK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CANCOM SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 07:05pm CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.08.2018 / 18:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Stark

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CANCOM SE

b) LEI
391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Stock options to subscribe for shares of CANCOM SE (ISIN DE0005419105)

b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of 60,000 stock options as part of a stock option program (on the basis of the authorization pursuant to agenda item 9 of the Annual General Meeting on 14 June 2018)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2018-08-17; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


21.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44321  21.08.2018 


© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANCOM SE
07:05pCANCOM SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06:55pCANCOM SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/16CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 14.08.2 : 29 CET/CEST - CANCOM SE: Release accordin..
EQ
08/14CANCOM SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
08/13CANCOM : Accelerated growth, higher profitability and determined investments in ..
EQ
08/09CANCOM : creates substantial UK hub and intensifies its internationalization
PU
08/09CANCOM : creates substantial UK hub and intensifies its internationalization
EQ
08/09CANCOM : acquires The Organised Group Ltd, parent company of UK IT solutions pro..
EQ
08/08CANCOM SE : half-yearly earnings release
08/06CANCOM SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports acc..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 302 M
EBIT 2018 71,8 M
Net income 2018 47,6 M
Finance 2018 151 M
Yield 2018 1,39%
P/E ratio 2018 28,16
P/E ratio 2019 23,14
EV / Sales 2018 0,95x
EV / Sales 2019 0,84x
Capitalization 1 388 M
Chart CANCOM SE
Duration : Period :
Cancom SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANCOM SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 48,5 €
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Klaus Weinmann Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Volk President & General Manager
Lothar Koniarski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rudolf Hotter Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Stark Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANCOM SE14.18%1 601
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.80%133 319
ACCENTURE7.71%111 139
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES49.20%110 851
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING21.64%62 449
VMWARE, INC.20.99%61 387
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.