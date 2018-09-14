Log in
CANCOM SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/14/2018 | 06:00am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.09.2018 / 11:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Volk

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CANCOM SE

b) LEI
391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005419105

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
40.00 EUR 100000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
40.00 EUR 100000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-09-14; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


14.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44819  14.09.2018 


© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
