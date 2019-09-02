Log in
CANCOM SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

0
09/02/2019 | 01:50pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.09.2019 / 19:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: ABCON Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Regina
Last name(s): Weinmann
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CANCOM SE

b) LEI
391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005419105

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
55.81 EUR 167430.00 EUR
55.86 EUR 111720.00 EUR
55.80 EUR 167400.00 EUR
55.93 EUR 111860.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
55.841 EUR 558410.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-09-02; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


02.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53611  02.09.2019 


© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 634 M
EBIT 2019 83,8 M
Net income 2019 55,9 M
Finance 2019 177 M
Yield 2019 1,06%
P/E ratio 2019 32,6x
P/E ratio 2020 29,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,05x
EV / Sales2020 0,99x
Capitalization 1 889 M
Chart CANCOM SE
Duration : Period :
Cancom SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANCOM SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 54,43  €
Last Close Price 53,70  €
Spread / Highest target 11,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas P. Volk President & Chief Executive Officer
Lothar Koniarski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rudolf Hotter Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Stark Chief Financial Officer
Regina Weinmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANCOM SE88.07%2 077
ACCENTURE40.54%126 262
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION19.23%120 063
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES19.36%118 505
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING29.53%73 701
VMWARE, INC.3.14%57 919
