CANCOM SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.09.2019 / 19:48

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: ABCON Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Regina Last name(s): Weinmann Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CANCOM SE

b) LEI

391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005419105

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 55.81 EUR 167430.00 EUR 55.86 EUR 111720.00 EUR 55.80 EUR 167400.00 EUR 55.93 EUR 111860.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 55.841 EUR 558410.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-09-02; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

