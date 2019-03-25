Log in
CANCOM SE    COK   DE0005419105

CANCOM SE

(COK)
My previous session
CANCOM SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/25/2019 | 01:05pm EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CANCOM SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CANCOM SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

25.03.2019 / 18:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CANCOM SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2019 German: https://www.cancom.de/berichte/ English: https://www.cancom.com/reports/


25.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

791163  25.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=791163&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
