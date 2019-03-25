DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CANCOM SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

CANCOM SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



25.03.2019 / 18:00

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CANCOM SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2019 German: https://www.cancom.de/berichte/ English: https://www.cancom.com/reports/

25.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

