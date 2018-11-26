|
CANCOM SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
11/26/2018 | 02:20pm CET
|
26.11.2018 / 14:16
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|CANCOM SE
|Street:
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|Postal code:
|80636
|City:
|Munich
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway
City of registered office, country: Oslo, Norway
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|3.001 %
|0.23 %
|3.23 %
|35,043,638
|Previous notification
|2.66 %
|0.16 %
|2.82 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0005419105
|0
|1,051,639
|0 %
|3.001 %
|Total
|1,051,639
|3.001 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Shares on Loan (right to recall)
|N/A
|At any time
|79,541
|0.23 %
|
|
|Total
|79,541
|0.23 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|
|Total
|
| %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|State of Norway
| %
| %
| %
|Norges Bank
|3.001 %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|
|80636 Munich
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
751245 26.11.2018
|
|
|
|
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|CANCOM SE
|0.46%
|1 385