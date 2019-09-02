Log in
CANCOM SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/02/2019 | 01:30pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: CANCOM SE
CANCOM SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.09.2019 / 19:27
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: CANCOM SE
Street: Erika-Mann-Straße 69
Postal code: 80636
City: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: PRIMEPULSE SE
City of registered office, country: Munich, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
02 Sep 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 9.98 % 0 % 9.98 % 35043638
Previous notification 10.631 % 0.00 % 10.631 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005419105 3497366 9.98 % %
Total 3497366 9.98 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
02 Sep 2019


02.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

867383  02.09.2019 

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 634 M
EBIT 2019 83,8 M
Net income 2019 55,9 M
Finance 2019 177 M
Yield 2019 1,06%
P/E ratio 2019 32,6x
P/E ratio 2020 29,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,05x
EV / Sales2020 0,99x
Capitalization 1 889 M
Chart CANCOM SE
Duration : Period :
Cancom SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANCOM SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 54,43  €
Last Close Price 53,70  €
Spread / Highest target 11,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas P. Volk President & Chief Executive Officer
Lothar Koniarski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rudolf Hotter Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Stark Chief Financial Officer
Regina Weinmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANCOM SE88.07%2 077
ACCENTURE40.54%126 262
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION19.23%120 063
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES19.36%118 505
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING29.53%73 701
VMWARE, INC.3.14%57 919
