CANCOM SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
06/26/2020 | 12:05pm EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: CANCOM SE
26.06.2020 / 18:01
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
CANCOM SE
Street:
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
Postal code:
80636
City:
Munich
Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Allianz SE
City of registered office, country: München, Germany 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
3.11 %
0.00 %
3.11 %
38548001
Previous notification
n/a %
n/a %
n/a %
/
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0005419105
0
1197274
0.00 %
3.11 %
Total 1197274
3.11 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total 0
0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total 0
0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Allianz SE
%
%
%
Allianz Deutschland AG
%
%
%
Allianz Lebensversicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Allianz SE
%
%
%
Allianz Deutschland AG
%
%
%
Allianz Versicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Allianz SE
%
%
%
Allianz Deutschland AG
%
%
%
Allianz Private Krankenversicherungs- Aktiengesellschaft
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Allianz SE
%
%
%
Allianz Argos 14 GmbH
%
%
%
Allianz Holding France SAS
%
%
%
Allianz France S.A.
%
%
%
Allianz Vie S.A.
%
%
%
Generation Vie S.A.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Allianz SE
%
%
%
Allianz Asset Management GmbH
%
%
%
Allianz Global Investors GmbH
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
All holdings contained in this announcement are managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The notifiable holdings of Allianz Global Investors GmbH result from the voting rights announcement published on 24.03.2020, which remains unaffected by this voting rights announcement.
Date
