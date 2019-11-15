DGAP-News: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Agreement/Miscellaneous

CANCOM Software Group acquires first partner for AHP IT management platform

15.11.2019 / 10:16

CANCOM Software Group acquires first partner for AHP IT management platform

- The CANCOM Software Group successfully enters the next phase of its AHP product strategy

- ExactlyIT becomes partner for sales, deployment, and operation of AHP in the North American market

- AHP is the orchestration platform for modern digital workspace environments

Munich, Germany, 15 November 2019 - As previously announced for the second half of 2019, the CANCOM Software Group has secured the first partner for its AHP orchestration platform. The company ExactlyIT will drive sales in North America and offer accompanying services.

This marks the next step in the CANCOM Software Group's AHP strategy. The group's objective is to establish a broad partner network in order to distribute the AHP product globally. Within a multi-stage program, partners are responsible for either sales, sales and deployment, or sales, deployment, and operation of the platform. AHP enables companies to significantly reduce the complexity of their hybrid IT infrastructures.

"IT is becoming more and more complex. This is why it's increasingly critical for companies to maintain control over their IT so that it will continue to support their business success as effectively as possible. With AHP, our partners can now offer the right platform for this purpose," says Thomas Volk, CEO of CANCOM.

Hybrid IT penetration is already much higher in the North American market than, for example, in Germany and large parts of Europe. The result is that modern IT infrastructures are now so complex that they are virtually impossible to manage. As such, the North American market holds tremendous potential for the use of AHP as an orchestration platform for modern digital workspace environments. With AHP, ExactlyIT will be able to better serve its clients' increasing demands for modern IT infrastructures in the future.

"AHP perfectly complements our hybrid IT services. With this solution, we're bringing hybrid cloud infrastructures together on one platform. As a result, our clients regain control over their IT and can manage it securely and efficiently," says Michael Heuberger from ExactlyIT, commenting on the new partnership.

About ExactlyIT

ExactlyIT is a globally experienced and professional system integrator for state-of-the-art Microsoft technologies. As a multi-certified Microsoft Gold Partner, the company is an internationally sought-after specialist for the implementation, transformation, and operation of private, hybrid, and public infrastructures.

About CANCOM

As a Digital Transformation Partner, CANCOM accompanies organizations into the digital future. We support our customers to simplify complex enterprise IT and increase their business success through the implementation of modern technology. In order to comprehensively meet the IT needs of companies, organizations, and the public sector, CANCOM delivers tailor-made IT end to end from a single source.

The CANCOM Group's range of IT solutions includes consulting, implementation, services, and the management of IT systems. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise as well as a holistic and innovative portfolio that covers the IT requirements that are necessary for a successful digital transformation. As a hybrid IT integrator and service provider, we provide an integrated range of services and solutions including business solutions and managed services, such as cloud computing, analytics, enterprise mobility, IT security, hosting, and as-a-service offerings.

With around 4,000 employees worldwide, the internationally active CANCOM Group and its efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer proximity in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Slovakia, Great Britain, Ireland and the USA. The CANCOM Group is led by Thomas Volk (CEO), Rudolf Hotter (COO), and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company is headquartered in Munich. CANCOM has an annual turnover of around 1.4 billion euros and its parent company, CANCOM SE, is listed on the TecDAX and MDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005419105).

