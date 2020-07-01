CANCOM: Virtual General Meeting of CANCOM SE approves all proposed resolutions

DGAP-News: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Virtual General Meeting of CANCOM SE approves all proposed resolutions

- Dividend proposal of EUR 0.50 per share accepted

- Uwe Kemm elected to the Supervisory Board of CANCOM SE

Munich, Germany, 1 July 2020 - At the virtual general meeting on 30 June 2020, the shareholders of CANCOM SE approved all proposed resolutions by a large majority. The shareholders accepted the dividend proposal of EUR 0.50 per share, which remained constant compared to the previous year. In addition, Mr. Uwe Kemm was elected to the Supervisory Board in line with the management's proposal. The Supervisory Board now consists of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dr. Lothar Koniarski, the Deputy Chairman Stefan Kober, Regina Weinmann, Prof. Isabell Welpe, Martin Wild and Uwe Kemm. The shareholders also approved the appointment of KPMG as auditor for the 2020 financial year.

A total of around 67 percent of the share capital exercised their voting rights.

About CANCOM

As a Digital Transformation Partner, CANCOM accompanies organizations into the digital future. CANCOM supports customers to simplify complex enterprise IT and increase their business success through the implementation of modern technology. In order to comprehensively meet the IT needs of companies, organizations, and the public sector, CANCOM delivers tailor-made IT end to end from a single source.

The CANCOM Group's range of IT solutions includes consulting, implementation, services, and the management of IT systems. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise as well as a holistic and innovative portfolio that covers the IT requirements that are necessary for a successful digital transformation. As a hybrid IT integrator and service provider, the Company provides an integrated range of services and solutions including business solutions and managed services, such as cloud computing, analytics, enterprise mobility, IT security, hosting, and as-a-service offerings.

With more than 4,000 employees worldwide, the internationally active CANCOM Group and its efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer proximity in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Great Britain, and the USA. The CANCOM Group is led by Rudolf Hotter (CEO) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company is headquartered in Munich. CANCOM has an annual revenue of around EUR 1.5 billion and its parent company, CANCOM SE, is listed in the MDAX and TecDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005419105).

