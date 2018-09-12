DGAP-News: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Monthly Figures

CANCOM continues to grow faster than the market



12.09.2018 / 10:11

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CANCOM continues to grow faster than the market



Organic sales growth in July of 24.5 percent compared to previous year

Munich, Germany, 12 September 2018 - In July 2018, the CANCOM Group grew organically by 24.5 percent compared to July 2017. This outstanding revenue growth is driven by both the Cloud Solutions segment as well as the IT Solutions segment.

"CANCOM continues its successful growth path and we are very confident about the remainder of our fiscal year," said Thomas Volk, President & General Manager of CANCOM SE.



About CANCOM

As Digital Transformation Partner, CANCOM guides businesses into the digital future. The CANCOM Group's business-oriented IT solution range encompasses consulting, implementation and services. Clients benefit from extensive expertise and an innovative portfolio that covers business IT requirements for a successful digital transformation. IT trends such as cloud computing, analytics, enterprise mobility or security are addressed with smart business solutions and services.

The CANCOM Group operates internationally and has more than 3,000 employees worldwide. Together with a powerful partner network, many geographies enjoy market presence allowing close client proximity including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the United Kingdom and the United States. CANCOM Group is headed by Klaus Weinmann (Founder and CEO), Rudolf Hotter (COO), Thomas Volk (President and General Manager) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company's headquarter is in Munich, Germany. CANCOM SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the index TecDAX (ISIN DE0005419105) and the group achieves an annual turnover of more than one billion euros.

Contact:Sebastian BucherManager Investor RelationsPhone: +49 89 54054 5193Email: sebastian.bucher@cancom.de