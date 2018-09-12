Log in
09/12/2018 | 10:15am CEST

CANCOM continues to grow faster than the market
 

Organic sales growth in July of 24.5 percent compared to previous year

Munich, Germany, 12 September 2018 - In July 2018, the CANCOM Group grew organically by 24.5 percent compared to July 2017. This outstanding revenue growth is driven by both the Cloud Solutions segment as well as the IT Solutions segment.

"CANCOM continues its successful growth path and we are very confident about the remainder of our fiscal year," said Thomas Volk, President & General Manager of CANCOM SE.
 

About CANCOM

As Digital Transformation Partner, CANCOM guides businesses into the digital future. The CANCOM Group's business-oriented IT solution range encompasses consulting, implementation and services. Clients benefit from extensive expertise and an innovative portfolio that covers business IT requirements for a successful digital transformation. IT trends such as cloud computing, analytics, enterprise mobility or security are addressed with smart business solutions and services.

The CANCOM Group operates internationally and has more than 3,000 employees worldwide. Together with a powerful partner network, many geographies enjoy market presence allowing close client proximity including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the United Kingdom and the United States. CANCOM Group is headed by Klaus Weinmann (Founder and CEO), Rudolf Hotter (COO), Thomas Volk (President and General Manager) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company's headquarter is in Munich, Germany. CANCOM SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the index TecDAX (ISIN DE0005419105) and the group achieves an annual turnover of more than one billion euros.



Contact:
Sebastian Bucher
Manager Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 54054 5193
Email: sebastian.bucher@cancom.de

12.09.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)89/54054-0
Fax: +49-(0)89/54054-5119
E-mail: info@cancom.de
Internet: http://www.cancom.de
ISIN: DE0005419105, DE0005419105
WKN: 541910, 541910
Indices: TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

722739  12.09.2018 

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 301 M
EBIT 2018 70,8 M
Net income 2018 46,8 M
Finance 2018 148 M
Yield 2018 1,52%
P/E ratio 2018 25,74
P/E ratio 2019 21,31
EV / Sales 2018 0,85x
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
Capitalization 1 251 M
