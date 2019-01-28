Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Cancom SE    COK   DE0005419105

CANCOM SE (COK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

CANCOM : maintains high growth speed in financial year 2018 with double-digit growth rates in revenue and EBITDA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 02:05am EST

DGAP-News: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results
CANCOM maintains high growth speed in financial year 2018 with double-digit growth rates in revenue and EBITDA

28.01.2019 / 08:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CANCOM maintains high growth speed in financial year 2018 with double-digit growth rates in revenue and EBITDA

- Preliminary consolidated revenue for 2018 at around EUR 1.37 billion, up around 18.1 percent year-on-year.

- Preliminary adjusted EBITDA also improved more than significantly to around EUR 114.1 million with an increase of around 23.2 percent. Adjusted EBITDA margin rises to 8.3 percent.

Munich, 28 January 2019 - According to preliminary figures, the CANCOM Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 1.37 billion in the 2018 financial year. This represents an improvement of around 18.1 percent on the previous year (previous year: EUR 1.16 billion).

Adjusted EBITDA in 2018 amounted to around EUR 114.1 million, exceeding the comparable previous-year figure by around 23.2 percent (comparable previous year: EUR 92.6 million). This adjusted figure shows the development of the CANCOM Group's operating performance compared with the previous year, as special investments and incidental acquisition costs have been taken into account which were not offset by comparable expenses in 2017. The adjusted EBITDA margin rose accordingly in 2018 to 8.3 percent (comparable previous year: 8.0 percent).

Excluding special investments and incidental acquisition costs, CANCOM Group's EBITDA improved to around EUR 104.6 million in the financial year 2018; an improvement of around 13.0 percent on the comparable previous-year figure (comparable previous year: EUR 92.6 million).

"We see the high growth rates in revenue and EBITDA as confirmation of our strategy: We are increasingly investing current profits in the high-margin future topics of Managed Services and our software AHP. At the same time, the IT Solutions business is developing very rapidly, which is why we are gaining market share," said Thomas Volk, CEO of CANCOM SE.

The figures for the fourth quarter of 2018 were EUR 406.8 million for consolidated revenue (previous year: EUR 352.3 million), EUR 35.9 million for adjusted EBITDA (comparable previous year: EUR 31.2 million) and EUR 33.6 million for EBITDA (comparable previous year: EUR 31.2 million).

CANCOM Group's complete annual report for the year 2018 including the forecast for 2019 will be published on March 28, 2019.


Note: Previous year's EBITDA figures mentioned above ("comparable previous year") were adjusted retrospectively for the effect of reporting standard IFRS 16 in order to ensure comparability. IFRS 16 was implemented for the first time in 2018.

About CANCOM
As a Digital Transformation Partner, CANCOM accompanies companies into the digital future. The CANCOM Group's range of IT solutions includes consulting, implementation, services and the operation of IT systems. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise and an innovative portfolio that covers the IT requirements of companies necessary for a successful digital transformation, for example with business solutions and managed services for IT trends such as cloud computing, analytics, enterprise mobility or security.
The worldwide more than 3,000 employees of the internationally active CANCOM Group and an efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer proximity in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the United Kingdom and the U.S.A. The CANCOM Group is led by Thomas Volk (CEO), Rudolf Hotter (COO) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company is headquartered in Munich. CANCOM has an annual turnover of over one billion euros and its parent company, CANCOM SE, is listed on the TecDAX and SDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005419105).


Contact:
Sebastian Bucher
Manager Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 54054 5193
Email: sebastian.bucher@cancom.de

28.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)89/54054-0
Fax: +49-(0)89/54054-5119
E-mail: info@cancom.de
Internet: http://www.cancom.de
ISIN: DE0005419105, DE0005419105
WKN: 541910, 541910
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

769887  28.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=769887&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANCOM SE
02:05aCANCOM : maintains high growth speed in financial year 2018 with double-digit gr..
EQ
01/18CANCOM SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
01/15CANCOM SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
01/11CANCOM : Extraordinary General Meeting of Pironet AG approves transfer of minori..
EQ
2018CANCOM SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
2018CANCOM SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
2018OUT-OF-THE-BOX : Software Defined Workspace by CANCOM
PU
2018CANCOM SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
2018CANCOM SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
2018CANCOM SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 339 M
EBIT 2018 68,5 M
Net income 2018 44,1 M
Finance 2018 121 M
Yield 2018 1,64%
P/E ratio 2018 25,70
P/E ratio 2019 21,12
EV / Sales 2018 0,81x
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
Capitalization 1 199 M
Chart CANCOM SE
Duration : Period :
Cancom SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANCOM SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 45,0 €
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas P. Volk President & Chief Executive Officer
Lothar Koniarski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rudolf Hotter Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Stark Chief Financial Officer
Regina Weinmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANCOM SE19.40%1 368
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION17.86%121 751
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES1.47%101 670
ACCENTURE7.69%96 797
VMWARE, INC.8.97%61 250
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING4.03%59 711
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.