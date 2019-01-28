DGAP-News: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results

CANCOM maintains high growth speed in financial year 2018 with double-digit growth rates in revenue and EBITDA



28.01.2019 / 08:01







CANCOM maintains high growth speed in financial year 2018 with double-digit growth rates in revenue and EBITDA

- Preliminary consolidated revenue for 2018 at around EUR 1.37 billion, up around 18.1 percent year-on-year.

- Preliminary adjusted EBITDA also improved more than significantly to around EUR 114.1 million with an increase of around 23.2 percent. Adjusted EBITDA margin rises to 8.3 percent.

Munich, 28 January 2019 - According to preliminary figures, the CANCOM Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 1.37 billion in the 2018 financial year. This represents an improvement of around 18.1 percent on the previous year (previous year: EUR 1.16 billion).

Adjusted EBITDA in 2018 amounted to around EUR 114.1 million, exceeding the comparable previous-year figure by around 23.2 percent (comparable previous year: EUR 92.6 million). This adjusted figure shows the development of the CANCOM Group's operating performance compared with the previous year, as special investments and incidental acquisition costs have been taken into account which were not offset by comparable expenses in 2017. The adjusted EBITDA margin rose accordingly in 2018 to 8.3 percent (comparable previous year: 8.0 percent).

Excluding special investments and incidental acquisition costs, CANCOM Group's EBITDA improved to around EUR 104.6 million in the financial year 2018; an improvement of around 13.0 percent on the comparable previous-year figure (comparable previous year: EUR 92.6 million).

"We see the high growth rates in revenue and EBITDA as confirmation of our strategy: We are increasingly investing current profits in the high-margin future topics of Managed Services and our software AHP. At the same time, the IT Solutions business is developing very rapidly, which is why we are gaining market share," said Thomas Volk, CEO of CANCOM SE.

The figures for the fourth quarter of 2018 were EUR 406.8 million for consolidated revenue (previous year: EUR 352.3 million), EUR 35.9 million for adjusted EBITDA (comparable previous year: EUR 31.2 million) and EUR 33.6 million for EBITDA (comparable previous year: EUR 31.2 million).

CANCOM Group's complete annual report for the year 2018 including the forecast for 2019 will be published on March 28, 2019.



Note: Previous year's EBITDA figures mentioned above ("comparable previous year") were adjusted retrospectively for the effect of reporting standard IFRS 16 in order to ensure comparability. IFRS 16 was implemented for the first time in 2018.



About CANCOM

As a Digital Transformation Partner, CANCOM accompanies companies into the digital future. The CANCOM Group's range of IT solutions includes consulting, implementation, services and the operation of IT systems. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise and an innovative portfolio that covers the IT requirements of companies necessary for a successful digital transformation, for example with business solutions and managed services for IT trends such as cloud computing, analytics, enterprise mobility or security.

The worldwide more than 3,000 employees of the internationally active CANCOM Group and an efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer proximity in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the United Kingdom and the U.S.A. The CANCOM Group is led by Thomas Volk (CEO), Rudolf Hotter (COO) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company is headquartered in Munich. CANCOM has an annual turnover of over one billion euros and its parent company, CANCOM SE, is listed on the TecDAX and SDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005419105).

