CANFOR CORPORATION

(CFP)
Canfor : Great Pacific offers to take Canfor Corp private at C$16 a share

08/11/2019 | 09:31pm EDT

(Reuters) - Great Pacific Capital Corp has offered to take private Canadian integrated forest products company Canfor Corp at C$16 per share, or about C$2 billion ($1.51 billion) overall, payable in cash, it said on Sunday.

Great Pacific, which already owns about 51% of Canfor's shares, said it has proposed that the offer is structured by way of a "court-supervised statutory plan of arrangement."

The statement added that there is no binding agreement in place and that there is no certainty that a deal will be agreed upon.

In response to the offer, Canfor cautioned its shareholders that the offer is non-binding on Great Pacific and reiterated that there is no certainty of the offer being pursued by Canfor.

The integrated forest products company said its board has formed a special committee of independent directors to review the offer after which it may issue a further response.

($1 = 1.3224 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Rigby)
CANFOR CORPORATION -4.76% 8.8 Delayed Quote.-44.10%
RANDOM LENGTH LUMBER?FUTURES (LBS) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -4.07% 348.8 End-of-day quote.4.93%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 4 894 M
EBIT 2019 -155 M
Net income 2019 -157 M
Debt 2019 775 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -8,42x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,38x
EV / Sales2020 0,32x
Capitalization 1 102 M
Chart CANFOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Canfor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANFOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 15,79  CAD
Last Close Price 8,80  CAD
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 79,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald B. Kayne President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Conrad Alfred Pinette Chairman
Stephen Mackie Senior Vice President-Canadian Operations
Alan R. Nicholl Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Barbara Ruth Hislop Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANFOR CORPORATION-44.10%833
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION3.38%2 816
UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS, INC.56.36%2 455
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.-29.51%2 396
STELLA-JONES INC-1.26%2 039
NORBORD INC-20.22%1 770
