Canfor : and Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Announce Annual General Meeting and First Quarter Results Conference Call

Canfor Corporation (TSX:CFP) will hold its Annual General Meeting at 1:00 PM PDT Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in Richmond, BC at the Westin Wall Centre, 3099 Corvette Way.

Canfor Corporation will hold a joint conference call with Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSX:CFX) on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 8:00 AM PDT to discuss their respective first quarter 2019 financial and operating results. To participate in the call, please dial one of the following numbers:

North America Toll-Free Access: 1-888-390-0546
North America Access: 1-416-764-8688
ITF-Sweden: 0200899189
ITF-Sweden (Mobile): 0200899189

Let the operator know you wish to participate in the Canfor conference call.

Following management's discussion of the quarterly results, the analyst and investment community will be invited to ask questions.

For Instant Replay Access please dial one of the following numbers and enter

North America Toll-Free Access: 1-888-390-0541
North America Access: 1-416-764-8677
Participant Pass Code: 594778#
Recording available until: May 16, 2019

The conference call will be available live at www.canfor.com.

Click to download the full release »

Disclaimer

Canfor Corporation published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 21:16:01 UTC
