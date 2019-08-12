Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Canfor Corporation    CFP   CA1375761048

CANFOR CORPORATION

(CFP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Canfor : responds to Great Pacific Capital Corp.'s announcement of its unsolicited proposal to take Canfor private

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 12:55am EDT

Canfor Corporation (TSX:CFP) ('Canfor') confirms that, on August 10, 2019, it received an unsolicited and non-binding proposal from Great Pacific Capital Corp. ('Great Pacific') pursuant to which Great Pacific has suggested that it would be willing to acquire all outstanding common shares of Canfor (excluding those already directly or indirectly owned by Great Pacific) at a price of $16.00 per common share (the 'Indicative Offer').

Canfor cautions its shareholders and potential investors that the Indicative Offer is non-binding on Great Pacific and there can be no certainty that the Indicative Offer or any other strategic transaction with Great Pacific or any other person will be pursued by Canfor, supported by Canfor's board of directors (the 'Board') or ultimately completed.

The Board has constituted a special committee of independent directors (the 'Special Committee') to review the Indicative Offer and, in consultation with its legal and financial advisors, consider Canfor's strategic alternatives, including Canfor's response, if any, to the Indicative Offer.

Following the Special Committee's review of the Indicative Offer and the receipt of financial and legal advice, Canfor will be in position to respond to the statements made by Great Pacific in its August 11, 2019 press release, should Canfor determine it is appropriate to do so.

Click to download the full release »

Disclaimer

Canfor Corporation published this content on 11 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 04:55:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CANFOR CORPORATION
12:55aCANFOR : responds to Great Pacific Capital Corp.'s announcement of its unsolicit..
PU
08/11CANFOR : Great Pacific offers to take Canfor Corp private at C$16 a share
RE
08/11CANFOR : responds to Great Pacific Capital Corp.'s announcement of its unsolicit..
AQ
07/25CANFOR : Reports Results for Second Quarter of 2019
AQ
07/18CANFOR : Announces Additional Capacity Reductions in BC
AQ
06/14CANFOR PULP PRODUCTS INC. : and Canfor Corporation Announce Second Quarter Resul..
AQ
06/14CANFOR CORPORATION : and Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Announce Second Quarter Resul..
AQ
06/11CANFOR : to curtail operations at all but one of its sawmills in British Columbi..
AQ
06/10CANFOR : Significantly Curtailing Production Capacity in BC
AQ
06/03CANFOR : to Permanently Close Vavenby Sawmill
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 4 894 M
EBIT 2019 -155 M
Net income 2019 -157 M
Debt 2019 775 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -8,42x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,38x
EV / Sales2020 0,32x
Capitalization 1 102 M
Chart CANFOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Canfor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANFOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 15,79  CAD
Last Close Price 8,80  CAD
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 79,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald B. Kayne President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Conrad Alfred Pinette Chairman
Stephen Mackie Senior Vice President-Canadian Operations
Alan R. Nicholl Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Barbara Ruth Hislop Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANFOR CORPORATION-44.10%833
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION2.52%2 816
UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS, INC.54.12%2 455
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.-29.51%2 396
STELLA-JONES INC-1.26%2 039
NORBORD INC-20.22%1 770
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group