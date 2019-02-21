Canfor Pulp Products : Announces 2018 and Fourth Quarter of 2018 Results and Quarterly Divident

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. ('CPPI') (TSX: CFX) today reported 2018 and fourth quarter of 2018 results and quarterly dividend.

2018 and Fourth Quarter Highlights

• Record 2018 operating income of $247 million; net income of $184 million, or $2.83 per share and a return on invested capital of 37%

• Record-high annual sales of $1.4 billion in 2018, surpassing previous record by 15%

• Fourth quarter operating income of $16 million and sales of $290 million; net income of $14 million, or $0.21 per share

