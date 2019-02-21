Log in
Canfor Pulp Products : Announces 2018 and Fourth Quarter of 2018 Results and Quarterly Divident

0
02/21/2019 | 05:55pm EST

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. ('CPPI') (TSX: CFX) today reported 2018 and fourth quarter of 2018 results and quarterly dividend.

2018 and Fourth Quarter Highlights

• Record 2018 operating income of $247 million; net income of $184 million, or $2.83 per share and a return on invested capital of 37%
• Record-high annual sales of $1.4 billion in 2018, surpassing previous record by 15%
• Fourth quarter operating income of $16 million and sales of $290 million; net income of $14 million, or $0.21 per share

Disclaimer

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 22:54:08 UTC
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 1 366 M
EBIT 2018 260 M
Net income 2018 215 M
Finance 2018 64,1 M
Yield 2018 13,3%
P/E ratio 2018 6,25
P/E ratio 2019 7,50
EV / Sales 2018 0,85x
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
Capitalization 1 222 M
Managers
NameTitle
Donald B. Kayne President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Conrad Alfred Pinette Chairman
Martin Pudlas Vice President-Operations
Alan R. Nicholl Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
David Trent Vice President-Technology & Digital
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANFOR PULP PRODUCTS INC17.46%925
SUZANO PAPEL E CELULOSE SA23.56%17 191
UPM-KYMMENE21.49%16 274
STORA ENSO OYJ18.29%10 835
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%9 233
SVENSKA CELLULOSA21.30%6 357
