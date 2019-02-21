Canfor Pulp Products : Announces 2018 and Fourth Quarter of 2018 Results and Quarterly Divident

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. ('CPPI') (TSX: CFX) today reported 2018 and fourth quarter of 2018 results and quarterly dividend.
2018 and Fourth Quarter Highlights
• Record 2018 operating income of $247 million; net income of $184 million, or $2.83 per share and a return on invested capital of 37%
• Record-high annual sales of $1.4 billion in 2018, surpassing previous record by 15%
• Fourth quarter operating income of $16 million and sales of $290 million; net income of $14 million, or $0.21 per share
Click to download the full release »
Disclaimer
Canfor Pulp Products Inc. published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 22:54:08 UTC