CANFOR PULP PRODUCTS INC (CFX)

CANFOR PULP PRODUCTS INC (CFX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/18 05:39:59 pm
17.31 CAD   -0.52%
2018CANFOR PULP PRODUCTS INC : annual earnings release
2013CANFOR PULP PRODUCTS INC : quaterly earnings release
Canfor Pulp Products : Corporation and Pulp Products Inc. Announce Fourth Quarter Results Call

01/18/2019 | 08:09pm EST

Vancouver, BC, Canada - Canfor Corporation will hold a joint conference call with Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSX:CFX) on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 8:00 AM PST to discuss their respective fourth quarter 2018 financial and operating results. To participate in the call, please dial one of the following numbers:

Toll-Free Access: 1-888-390-0546
Access: 1-416-764-8688

Let the operator know you wish to participate in the Canfor conference call.

Following management's discussion of the quarterly results, the analyst and investment community will be invited to ask questions.

For Instant Replay Access please dial one of the following numbers and enter
Toll-Free Access: 1-888-390-0541
Access: 1-416-764-8677
Participant Pass Code: 194657#
Recording available until: March 8, 2019

The conference call will be available live at www.canfor.com.

Disclaimer

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2019 01:08:01 UTC
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 1 367 M
EBIT 2018 265 M
Net income 2018 219 M
Finance 2018 67,1 M
Yield 2018 14,4%
P/E ratio 2018 5,70
P/E ratio 2019 6,25
EV / Sales 2018 0,78x
EV / Sales 2019 0,66x
Capitalization 1 135 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 23,0  CAD
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald B. Kayne President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Conrad Alfred Pinette Chairman
Martin Pudlas Vice President-Operations
Alan R. Nicholl Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
David Trent Vice President-Technology & Digital
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANFOR PULP PRODUCTS INC7.34%855
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ14.22%15 383
STORA ENSO OYJ16.76%10 684
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%8 914
SVENSKA CELLULOSA13.21%6 100
KLABIN SA9.89%5 915
