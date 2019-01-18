Canfor Pulp Products : Corporation and Pulp Products Inc. Announce Fourth Quarter Results Call

Vancouver, BC, Canada - Canfor Corporation will hold a joint conference call with Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSX:CFX) on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 8:00 AM PST to discuss their respective fourth quarter 2018 financial and operating results. To participate in the call, please dial one of the following numbers:
Toll-Free Access: 1-888-390-0546
Access: 1-416-764-8688
Let the operator know you wish to participate in the Canfor conference call.
Following management's discussion of the quarterly results, the analyst and investment community will be invited to ask questions.
For Instant Replay Access please dial one of the following numbers and enter
Toll-Free Access: 1-888-390-0541
Access: 1-416-764-8677
Participant Pass Code: 194657#
Recording available until: March 8, 2019
The conference call will be available live at www.canfor.com.
Click to download the full release »
Disclaimer
Canfor Pulp Products Inc. published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2019 01:08:01 UTC