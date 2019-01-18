Canfor Pulp Products : Corporation and Pulp Products Inc. Announce Fourth Quarter Results Call

Vancouver, BC, Canada - Canfor Corporation will hold a joint conference call with Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSX:CFX) on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 8:00 AM PST to discuss their respective fourth quarter 2018 financial and operating results. To participate in the call, please dial one of the following numbers:

Toll-Free Access: 1-888-390-0546

Access: 1-416-764-8688

Let the operator know you wish to participate in the Canfor conference call.

Following management's discussion of the quarterly results, the analyst and investment community will be invited to ask questions.

For Instant Replay Access please dial one of the following numbers and enter

Toll-Free Access: 1-888-390-0541

Access: 1-416-764-8677

Participant Pass Code: 194657#

Recording available until: March 8, 2019

The conference call will be available live at www.canfor.com.

Click to download the full release »