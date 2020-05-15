Canlan Ice Sports : Reports Q1 Results amid COVID-19 Closure on March 13, 2020

Managing the Effects of COVID-19 Pandemic

The Company is presently managing the repercussions from the impact of the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) that has resulted in a temporary closure of the Company's recreation facilities in Canada and the United States as at the end of business day March 13, 2020. As a result, the Company has established measures to preserve liquidity and to strengthen the Company's resilience to deal with the effects of a reduction in business activity. Measures taken to date include:

reduction of labour and other operating costs;

payment deferrals arranged with various creditors where possible;

application for government subsidies; and

collaboration with the Company's senior lenders to enable the Company to access additional credit facilities if required.

The extent of the impact of the pandemic will vary depending on the duration of the closures, government regulations, and the general economic activity in Canada and the United States and the pace of recovery following the pandemic cannot be accurately predicted at this time.

"Certainly, since the onset of the pandemic, it has been a challenging time for Canlan, our customers, partners and for our staff. Many within our team have had to endure a temporary layoff, and those that remain are wearing many hats," said Canlan's CEO, Joey St-Aubin. "To all of the Canlan team, whether currently active or temporarily laid off, I am absolutely grateful for your support and dedication to Canlan, to our customers and everyone's safety. Besides the outstanding and progressive work that has been achieved by our team so far to enhance our resilience, I am so pleased and excited about the projects that are rapidly progressing related to facility maintenance, customer engagement, reopening scenario planning and the innovation that has come from this closure that will put us in a great position to restart operations as soon it is appropriate to do so. To our customers, I thank you for your patience and cooperation and to our suppliers and creditors that have worked with us to provide payment deferrals, we thank you for your ongoing support and commitment through this irregular period. We are all looking forward to resuming operations as soon as possible."

"Our past ability to build liquidity enabled us to enter this business interruption period in a position of strength. Our strong balance sheet has provided a reasonable financial runway upon which to navigate through this pandemic," added Canlan's CFO, Ivan Wu.

Dividend Policy

Given steps recently implemented by management to preserve cash balances, combined with the austerity being asked of our employees, our customers, our suppliers and our financial partners, Canlan's Board of Directors suspended the payment of dividends on March 24, 2020 and will continue to do so until further notice. Canlan's Board of Directors reviews the Corporation's dividend policy on a quarterly basis and will continue to monitor this situation and respond accordingly as we work towards plans for the resumption of business operations.

Filings

Canlan's financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the period ended March 31, 2020 will be available via SEDAR on or before May 15, 2020 and through the Company's website, www.icesports.com.