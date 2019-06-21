Canlan Ice Sports : Reports Voting Results From the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

|
DGAP-News: Canlan Ice Sports Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Canlan Reports Voting Results From the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
21.06.2019 / 20:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2019) - The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSX: ICE) (the "Corporation") was held on June 20, 2019 in Burnaby, British Columbia. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 16, 2019, which can be found on the website www.sedar.com.
The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the meeting was 12,739,121 shares, representing approximately 95.5% of the Company's outstanding shares. The voting in relation to the election of directors was conducted by way of ballot at the Meeting and the results were as follows:
|Nominee
|Votes for
|Percentage of votes cast
|Votes withheld
|Percentage of votes cast
|Charles G. Allen
|12,738,995
|100.00
|126
|0.00
|W. Grant Ballantyne
|12,739,065
|100.00
|56
|0.00
|Frank D. Barker
|12,726,870
|99.90
|12,251
|0.10
|Geoffrey J. Barker
|12,726,871
|99.90
|12,250
|0.10
|Doug Brownridge
|12,738,990
|100.00
|131
|0.00
|William G. Bullis
|12,726,796
|99.90
|12,325
|0.10
|Victor D'Souza
|12,738,995
|100.00
|126
|0.00
|Joey St-Aubin
|12,738,995
|100.00
|126
|0.00
The Company has also filed a report of voting results on all other resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com.
About Canlan
Canlan Ice Sports Corp is the North American leader in the development, operations and ownership of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities. We are the largest private sector owner and operator of recreational ice sports facilities in North America and currently own and/or manage 21 facilities in Canada and the United States with 60 ice surfaces, as well as five indoor soccer fields and 15 sport, volleyball and basketball courts. To learn more about Canlan please visit www.icesports.com.
For more information:
Canlan Ice Sports Corp.
Ivan Wu
CFO
(604) 736-9152
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45803
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view
the associated documents
http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45803
21.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de