Canlan Ice Sports : Reports Voting Results From the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2019) - The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSX: ICE) (the "Corporation") was held on June 20, 2019 in Burnaby, British Columbia. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 16, 2019, which can be found on the website www.sedar.com.

The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the meeting was 12,739,121 shares, representing approximately 95.5% of the Company's outstanding shares. The voting in relation to the election of directors was conducted by way of ballot at the Meeting and the results were as follows:

Nominee Votes for Percentage of votes cast Votes withheld Percentage of votes cast Charles G. Allen 12,738,995 100.00 126 0.00 W. Grant Ballantyne 12,739,065 100.00 56 0.00 Frank D. Barker 12,726,870 99.90 12,251 0.10 Geoffrey J. Barker 12,726,871 99.90 12,250 0.10 Doug Brownridge 12,738,990 100.00 131 0.00 William G. Bullis 12,726,796 99.90 12,325 0.10 Victor D'Souza 12,738,995 100.00 126 0.00 Joey St-Aubin 12,738,995 100.00 126 0.00

The Company has also filed a report of voting results on all other resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com.

About Canlan

Canlan Ice Sports Corp is the North American leader in the development, operations and ownership of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities. We are the largest private sector owner and operator of recreational ice sports facilities in North America and currently own and/or manage 21 facilities in Canada and the United States with 60 ice surfaces, as well as five indoor soccer fields and 15 sport, volleyball and basketball courts. To learn more about Canlan please visit www.icesports.com.

