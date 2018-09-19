Canlan Ice Sports Teams Up With Wild Wing Hospitality Inc.

Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2018) - Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSX: ICE) ("Canlan") and Wild Wing Hospitality Inc. ("Wild Wing") today announced they have concluded a license agreement for Canlan to roll out the Wild Wing brand and menu in the 12 licensed restaurants located in Canlan's Canadian recreation facilities.

Canlan, industry-leading providers of recreational sports and entertainment facilities across North America, will transition its food and beverage operations to the Wild Wing branding and menu offerings over the course of the next six months. Wild Wing currently has 83 locations, located from British Columbia to Ontario, excluding the 12 Canlan conversions. It is a leading sports themed casual dining chain that sold over 23 million chicken wings last year.

"We are very excited to have this opportunity to work with Wild Wing as we continue to enhance the overall customer experience," said Joey St-Aubin, President and CEO of Canlan. "We had been evaluating various alternatives to refresh our food and beverage business and after this opportunity was presented and tested, it was clear that an exceptional synergy could be created between Wild Wing's proven food quality and recognized branding, and Canlan's quest to enhance the appeal of our restaurants. The test results demonstrated that our customers are excited about the changes, and restaurant capture rates have increased."

"We are very excited about this new partnership since both companies serve the same customers and great sports and chicken wings is a winning combination," said Clark McKeown, President and CEO of Wild Wing. "The two teams are working very well together and the feedback from the Canlan guests has been very positive."

About Canlan

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is the North American leader in the development, operations and ownership of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities. We are the largest private sector owner and operator of recreational ice sports facilities in North America and currently own and/or manage 20 facilities in Canada and the United States with 57 ice surfaces, as well as five indoor soccer fields and 15 sport, volleyball and basketball courts. Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ICE." To learn more about Canlan please visit www.icesports.com .

Wild Wing is a Canadian franchised restaurant chain that was founded in 1999 in Sunderland, Ontario. It is famous for its chicken wings with 101 flavors in addition to a family friendly menu. The chain has seen strong growth and plans to have over 100 locations by the end to 2019. To learn more about Wild Wing please visit www.wildwingrestaurants.com .

