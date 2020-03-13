Canlan Ice Sports Voluntarily and Temporarily Closes Facilities to Protect Communities Against the Spread of COVID-19

Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2020) - Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSX: ICE) - Given the suspension of many hockey and sporting events, and the increasing proactive restrictions and guidance from the federal governments and provincial and state medical officers, Canlan Ice Sports has decided to voluntarily suspend operations and temporarily close its facilities to the public as a preventative measure effective close of business today, Friday March 13, 2020.

The ongoing health and safety of our community was our most important consideration in making this difficult decision.

The current operations are being postponed and we will reopen once we deem the situation safe enough to do so. We appreciate this will be disappointing to many of our teams, sports participants and spectators of the many other events and programs that we enjoy hosting, but our communities' health and welfare comes first.

We ask for your understanding and patience during this unprecedented time and as we work through the logistics of this temporary closure. We will provide customers with important information regarding their accounts and future bookings impacted by this interruption within the next 5 business days. We will also post relevant information on our websites:

We will take this time as an opportunity to complete extensive building-wide maintenance typically undertaken in the summer season. In addition, during this period of interruption, Canlan will continue to meet its financial commitments with suppliers, lessors, creditors and shareholders.

For our employees, we will be sharing important information about next steps and support for our staff during the temporary closure period.

We want to thank our customers and our employees for their cooperation and understanding during these very difficult times.

Thank you and please stay safe.

CEO

Joey St-Aubin

About Canlan

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is the North American leader in the development, operations and ownership of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities. We are the largest private sector owner and operator of recreation facilities in North America and currently own, lease and/or manage 20 facilities in Canada and the United States with 53 ice surfaces, as well as five indoor soccer fields, and 15 sport, volleyball, and basketball courts. To learn more about Canlan please visit www.icesports.com.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ICE."

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute ''forward looking'' statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements may use such words as ''may'', ''will'', ''expect'', ''believe'', ''plan'' and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. These forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or underlying such forward looking statements are the effects of, as well as changes in: international, national and local business and economic conditions; political or economic instability in the Corporation's markets; competition; legislation and governmental regulation; and accounting policies and practices. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

For more information:

Canlan Ice Sports Corp.

Michael Gellard

Executive Vice-President

604-736-9152

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53445